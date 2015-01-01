पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखौफ बदमाश:बाबैन में 10 मिनट में वारदात, 12 लाख रु. से भरी एटीएम उखाड़ ले गए बदमाश

बाबैन30 मिनट पहले
बाबैन | मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस।
  • एटीएम से छेड़छाड़ का मुंबई में बजा अलार्म, तब भी नहीं पकड़ पाए

बाबैन में बदमाश मंगलवार तड़के करीब सवा चार बजे 10 मिनट में 4 क्विंटल वजनी आईसीआईसीआई बैंक का एटीएम बूथ उखाड़कर ले गए। एटीएम में करीब 12 लाख रुपए थे। जब बदमाश एटीएम से छेड़छाड़ कर रहे थे, तभी बैंक का अलार्म सिस्टम हेड ऑफिस में बज गया। बैंक ने तुरंत बाबैन के बैंक प्रबंधन तक सूचना भिजवाई, लेकिन जब तक चौकीदार पहुंचा, तब तक बदमाश एटीएम लेकर निकल चुके थे।

बदमाशों ने लाडवा रोड पर स्थित आईसीआईसीआई बैंक के एटीएम को में सवा चार बजे पंजाब नंबर की काले रंग के कार में पहुंचे। आते ही एटीएम के शटर को तोड़ा और शीशे को तोड़कर अंदर दाखिल हुए। एटीएम में लगे सीसीटीवी स्प्रे कर दिया। फोन आते ही चौकीदार ने सूचना दुकान मालिक अजीत सिंह को दी। मकान के पीछे बनी दुकान में ही एटीएम लगा था।

अजीत घर से बाहर आया, लेकिन चोर एटीएम को लोड कर चुके थे और गाड़ी लेकर निकल गए। अजीत यह नहीं देख पाया कि गाड़ी कौनसी थी, उस पर पंजाब का नंबर था। पुलिस ने आसपास की दुकानों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे चेक किए। वहीं बैंक जोनल हेड तरुणा ने कहा कि सोमवार शाम को ही 12 लाख रुपए डाले गए थे।

