बाबैन:मेरा पानी मेरी विरासत योजना के तहत अनाज मंडी बाबैन में मक्का की सरकारी खरीद शुरू : दिनेश कुमार

बाबैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा सरकार ने मेरा पानी मेरी विरासत योजना के तहत किसानों से मक्का की सरकारी खरीद शुरू कर दी है। जिन किसानों ने इस योजना के तहत अपने खेतों में मक्का की फसल लगाई थी और सरकारी पोर्टल पर अपनी मक्का की फसल की रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाई हुई है। वे किसान अपनी मक्का की फसल सरकार की ओर से निर्धारित मूल्य पर मंडी में लाकर बेच सकते हैं।

मार्केट कमेटी बाबैन के सचिव दिनेश कुमार ने पत्रकारों को बताया कि सरकार ने मेरा पानी मेरी विरासत योजना के तहत किसानों से सरकारी दरों पर मक्का की खरीद शुरू कर दी गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन किसानों ने अपनी मक्का की फसल का सरकारी पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया है वे किसान अब अपनी मक्का की फसल को मंडी में लाकर सरकारी मूल्य पर बेच सकते हैं।

सरकार प्रति एकड़ 20 किवंटल मक्का की सरकारी खरीद करे : मंडी एसोसिएशन के प्रधान लाभ सिंह
अनाज मंडी एसोसिएशन बाबैन के प्रधान लाभ सिंह अंटाल का कहना है कि सरकार मेरा पानी मेरी विरासत योजना के तहत किसानों से प्रति एकड़ केवल 10 कविंटल मक्का ही खरीद कर रही है जो किसानों के साथ धोखा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मक्का की फसल तैयार करने में किसानों को प्रति एकड़ 18 हजार रुपए खर्च आता है। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि सरकार केवल 10 किवंटल मक्का ही खरीद करेगी तो इससे केवल किसानों का खर्चा ही मुश्किल से पूरा होगा। उन्होंने सरकार से मेरा पानी मेरी विरासत योजना के तहत किसानों से प्रति एकड़ 20 कविंटल मक्का सरकारी दरों पर खरीद करने की मांग की।

