पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गोविंद ज्वैलर्स डकैती केस:नरेंद्र बोले- दो दिन पहले पुरानी नथ व बाली लेकर आए 3 युवक संदिग्ध

बराड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बराड़ा में सीसीटीवी फुटेज चेक करते पुलिस कर्मचारी।
  • बराड़ा के जौहरियों ने कहा-इतनी बड़ी वारदात से सभी में डर

अधोया रोड स्थित गोविंद ज्वैलर्स में डकैती के मामले में इस दुकान में पिछले कुछ दिनों में आए ग्राहक जांच के दायरे में हैं। दुकानदार नरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि कुछ दिन पहले 3 लड़के पुरानी बाली व नथली लेकर उनकी दुकान में आए थे। उनका व्यवहार कुछ संदिग्ध लग रहा था। ये लड़के लोकल ही लग रहे थे। बुधवार को डकैती के बाद बदमाश सीसीटीवी की डीवीआर भी ले गए थे।

इसलिए पुलिस ने वीरवार को आसपास के इलाकों की सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखी। शक है कि बदमाश सीवन माजरा की तरफ निकले। थाना प्रभारी वीरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि एसपी ने 7 टीमों का गठन किया है। सीआईए वन व टू ने तो अम्बाला, कुरुक्षेत्र व यमुनानगर में कई जगह छानबीन की। वीरवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे दुकान मालिक नरेंद्र कुमार, उनके बेटे गोविंद व अन्य ज्वैलर्स थाने पहुंचे। उन्होंने थाना प्रभारी से कहा कि वह डकैतों की पहचान बता रहे हैं, इसके आधार पर उनके स्कैच बनाकर तलाश की जाए।

डकैतों ने उन्हें कहीं का नहीं छोड़ा है। थाना प्रभारी ने कहा कि शाम 4 से 6 बजे तक की सीसीटीवी फुटेज एकत्रित की जा रही हैं। इसके अलावा वह स्वयं कई स्थानों पर डकैतों का सुराग लगाने के लिए गए हैं। थाना प्रभारी ने नरेंद्र को 2-3 फोटो दिखाए ताकि पहचान हो सके कि उनमें से तो कोई आरोपी नहीं था।

ज्वैलर्स ने बताया कि यह बहुत बड़ी घटना है। ऐसे में तो उनका काम करना भी मुश्किल हो जाएगा। दुकानदार ने पुलिस को बताया कि जिस समय वारदात हुई उस समय दुकान में पुरानी कस्टमर कुरुक्षेत्र के यारा गांव की महिला आभूषण देख रही थी। इसके अलावा उनकी दुकान पर जगाधरी का सोनू 12 साल से काम कर रहा है, जबकि अधोई गांव का विशाल पिछले नौ माह से काम कर रहा है।

अभी तक इन आभूषणों की लिस्ट बनी
सोने की 15 से 20 चेन, गले के हार के 8 सेट, अंगूठियां व टॉप्स 220 ग्राम, अंगूठी जेंट्स 80 ग्राम, बालियां 130 ग्राम, लेडीज अंगूठियां 140 ग्राम, कांटे 40 ग्राम, लेडीज कड़ा 30 ग्राम, जेंट्स नग रिंग 30 ग्राम, पुराना सोना 100 ग्राम, मंगल सूत्र 100 ग्राम, नाक के कोके व अन्य टॉपस 90 ग्राम, नथ टीका 40 ग्राम, ओम लिखे पैंडल 35 ग्राम, चांदी का सामान 10 से 15 किलो। सोने के आभूषण एक किलो 675 ग्राम का आंकलन हो पाया है। ज्वैलर के बेटे गोविंद का कहना है कि उनका करीब 95 लाख का नुकसान होने का अनुमान है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें