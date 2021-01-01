पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट की घटना:स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट के मुंशी से 24 हजार रुपए व माेबाइल छीना

छछरौली10 घंटे पहले
  • कैश लेकर यमुनानगर जा रहा था अमन

जैधरी गांव में स्थित स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट से कैश लेकर घर जा रहे मुंशी पर तीन हथियारबंद युवक हमला कर फोन और 24 हजार रुपए की नकदी छीनकर फरार हो गए। अमन की शिकायत पर अज्ञात युवकों पर लूट का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। घायल युवक ने भागकर अपनी जान बचाई और सारी सूचना अपने अन्य साथियों को दी। अन्य साथी मौके पर पहुंचे और हमलावरों की तलाश की लेकिन हमलावरों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा।

स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट संचालक ने वारदात की सूचना छछरौली पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची छछरौली पुलिस ने घटनास्थल का दौरा किया और शिकायत लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में श्री राम स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट जैधरी के मुंशी अमन ने बताया कि वह वीरवार रात 9 बजे स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट से छुट्टी कर 24 हजार रुपए लेकर अपने घर जाने के लिए निकला। संगम स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट और चौधरी स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट के बीच में तीन युवकों ने घेरकर उस पर लाठी-डंडों से हमला कर दिया।

अमन ने बताया कि युवकों ने अपने मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधा था। इस दाैरान आराेपियाें ने उसकी जेब से 24 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए और मेरा माेबाइल भी छीनकर फरार हो गए। इसके बाद वह स्क्रीनिंग प्लांट पर पहुंचा और वहां मौजूद लोगों को जानकारी दी। पुलिस को भी सूचना दी। रात के समय ही मौके पर पहुंची छछरौली पुलिस ने घटनास्थल का दौरा किया लेकिन हमलावरों के कोई सुराग नहीं लग पाया।

छछरौली थाना प्रभारी पृथ्वी सिंह ने बताया कि प्रोफेसर काॅलोनी यमुनानगर निवासी अमन की शिकायत पर लूट का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। घटना की हर पहलू से जांच की जा रही है और जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

