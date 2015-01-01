पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:धान की फसल ट्रैक्टर से नष्ट करने का आरोप, एसपी को दी शिकायत

छछरौली3 घंटे पहले
चूहड़पुर कलां गांव में खेत में खड़ी फसल को नष्ट करने वालों के खिलाफ किशनपुरा निवासी ने एसपी को शिकायत देकर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। एसपी को दी शिकायत में किशनपुरा निवासी सुखदेव ने बताया कि वह चुहड़पुर कलां गांव में गुरुद्वारे के पीछे गुरपाल के खेतों में खेती करता आ रहा है और अबकी बार भी धान की बिजाई के समय उसने धान की फसल की बिजाई की थी।

आरोप लगाया है कि गांव के ही तीन लोगों ने मिलकर उसके खेतों में खड़ी फसल को ट्रैक्टर से कुचलकर नष्ट कर दिया जिससे उसको लगभग एक लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। पीड़ित ने पहले इसकी शिकायत छछरौली थाने में भी की थी लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई न होने पर उसने इसकी शिकायत एसपी यमुमनागर को दी। एसपी को शिकायत देकर पीड़ित ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की है। इस बारे में थाना प्रभारी छछरौली पृथ्वी सिंह का कहना है कि यह उनका पारिवारिक मामला है जो अदालत में विचाराधीन है।

