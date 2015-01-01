पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:एक माह से खेत में झुका है बिजली का खंभा, सुनवाई नहीं

छछरौली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र के गांव शहजादवाला में एक किसान के खेत में बिजली का खंभा पिछले एक महीने से झुका पड़ा है। इसे किसान ने लकड़ी के सहारे रोक रखा है लेकिन बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों को कहने के बावजूद आज तक खंभे को उठाने का प्रयास नहीं किया गया जिसके चलते किसान परेशान हैं।

खेत में पड़े बिजली के खंभे से हादसे की आशंका बनी हुई है। ग्रामीण जयपाल, सुनहरा सिंह व राजेश का कहना है कि जगमग योजना के तहत गांव में बिजली के खंभे लगाए गए हैं। इन पर तारें भी डाल दी गई हैं और खेतों के पास खड़ा यह बिजली का खंभा उसी दिन से टेढ़ा खड़ा है, जिसकी उन्होंने संबंधित विभाग से कई बार ठीक करने की गुहार भी लगाई लेकिन विभाग का इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं है।

विभाग के अधिकारी उसको ठेकेदार के अंतर्गत आने की बात कहकर टाल-मटोल का रवैया अपना रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि खेतों की तरफ झुके इस खंभे की वजह से आगे खड़े खंभे भी झुक गए हैं और तारें भी ढीली हो गई हैं। गांव के सरपंच प्रतिनिधि विजयपाल ने बताया कि जगमग योजना के तहत लगा बिजली का खंभा खेत की ओर झुक गया है जिसे ठीक करवाने के लिए कई बार बिजली अधिकारियों को अवगत करवाया जा चुका है लेकिन एक महीना बीत जाने के बाद भी समस्या का समाधान नही हुआ।

वहीं इस बारे में एसडीओ बिजली निगम सतेंदर कुमार का कहना है कि शहजादवाला गांव में खेत में पड़े बिजली के खंभे की उनको जानकारी नहीं है। फिर भी कर्मचारी भेज कर तुरंत बिजली का खंभा ठीक करवाया जाएगा।

दो दिन की मोहलत दी गई है: बीडीपीओ

इस संबंध में बीडीपीओ बिलासपुर बलराम गुप्ता का कहना है कि उन्हें काफी समय से कब्जों की शिकायत मिल रही थी। त्याेहार के दौरान कब्जे और अधिक बढ़ गए है। ग्राम पंचायत के माध्यम से मुनादी करवा कर दुकानदारों को दो दिन का समय दिया गया है। यदि समय रहते उन्होंने अपना सामान सड़क से नहीं हटाया तो पुलिस की मदद से कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सड़क किनारे रखा सारा सामान जब्त कर लिया जाएगा। दोषीगण के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई भी अमल में लाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें