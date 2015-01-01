पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रोष:पांच साल से नहीं हुई नाहर-ताहरपुर से रायपुर-डमोली रोड की मरम्मत

छछरौलीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छछरौली के नाहर-ताहरपुर से रायपुर-डमोली, बरौली- माजरा समेत दर्जनों गांव को जोड़ने वाली सड़क की पिछले पांच साल से मरम्मत नहीं हुई। सड़क पर बने गहरे गड्ढों में गिरकर लोग चोटिल हो रहे हैं। दर्जनों गांव के ग्रामीण इस सड़क की मरम्मत के लिए कई बार सरकार व विभाग के अधिकारियों को अवगत करा चुके हैं, लेकिन आज भी समस्या ज्यों की त्यों है।

ग्रामीणों ने प्रशासन से सड़क की मरम्मत की मांग की है। नाहर-ताहरपुर से रायपुर डमोली, बरौली माजरा समेत दर्जनों गांव को जोड़ने वाली सड़क जर्जर हो चुकी है। ऐसे में ग्रामीणों में सरकार व विभाग के प्रति रोष है। सड़क में बने गहरे गड्ढे लोगों के लिए मुसीबत बने हुए हैं। छछरौली के गांव रायपुर, डमोली, बरौली, माजरा, तुगलपुर, कोटड़ा कानसिंह, हाफिजपुर, हाफिजी, कड़कौली, टिब्बी अराइयां, बक्करवाला, मोहलीवाला के लिए यह रास्ता छछरौली होते हुए यमुनानगर जाने के लिए शॉर्टकट पड़ता है, लेकिन सड़क क्षतिग्रस्त होने की वजह से दर्जनों गांव के लोगों को खिजराबाद या अन्य रास्तों से होकर यमुनानगर पहुंचना पड़ रहा है।

इस बारे में एसडीओ लोक निर्माण विभाग अनिल कुमार कंबोज का कहना है कि नाहर-ताहरपुर से रायपुर-डमोली, बरौली माजरा जाने वाली साढ़े पांच किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क का लगभग साढ़े 4 करोड़ रुपए की लागत का एस्टिमेट बनाकर भेजा है। उम्मीद है कि जल्द एस्टिमेट मंजूर हो जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इस सड़क का चौड़ीकरण किया जाएगा ताकि ग्रामीणों को और परेशानी का सामना ना करना पड़े।

सड़क के निर्माण के दौरान बिजली के खंभे न हटाने से लोग परेशान

असगरपुर से निजामपुर तक बनाई जा रही नई सड़क के दौरान निजामपुर की गली के बीच से बिजली के खंभों को हटाया नहीं गया है। जिस कारण यह सड़क सुविधा की बजाए असुविधा का कारण बन गई है। यही नहीं इस सड़क के निर्माण की सुस्त रफ्तार से भी ग्रामीण परेशान हैं। ग्रामीण मातूराम, पंडित कामेश्वर लाल, बरखा राम, रामकुमार व सुशील ने बताया कि इस सड़क का निर्माण एक साल पहले शुरू हुआ था, लेकिन इसके अधिकांश हिस्से पर अभी तक केवल रोड़ी ही बिछाई गई है। इससे ग्रामीणों को आवाजाही में बहुत परेशानी हो रही है। इस सड़क का जो हिस्सा बनाया भी गया है तो उसके बीच में खड़े बिजली के खंभों को हटाए बगैर ही पेवर टाइलें बिछा दी गईं हैं। सड़क के बीच में खड़े बिजली के खंभों के कारण ग्रामीणों को इस सड़क का लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है। इन खंभों के कारण यहां रोजाना हादसे हो रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें