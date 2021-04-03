पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

6 लाख की ग्रांट राशि को खुर्दबुर्द करने का आरोप:कड़कौली गांव के सरपंच ने सरकार से मिली ग्रांट में की थी हेराफेरी, निलंबित

छछरौली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कड़कौली गांव के सरपंच हरविंदर सिंह को 6 लाख रुपए की ग्रांट राशि को खुर्दबुर्द कर गबन करने के आरोप में डीसी मुकुल कुमार ने निलंबित कर दिया। पहले खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी प्रताप नगर द्वारा सरपंच को हरियाणा पंचायती राज अधिनियम 1994 की धारा 53/2 के तहत राशि की रिकवरी के लिए नोटिस भेजा था। कड़कौली गांव से शिकायतकर्ता हरबंस लाल ने सरपंच पर सरकारी पैसे का दुरुपयोग करने के आरोप लगाए गए थे।

इस पर अधिकारियों की ओर से कराई गई जांच में सरपंच दोषी पाया गया। सरपंच हरविंदर सिंह को 18 दिसंबर 2020 द्वारा डीसी कार्यालय के पत्र से जवाब मांगा गया था कि जो ग्रांट आर्थिक अनुदान स्कीम के तहत आपकी पंचायत को प्राप्त हुई थी, वह आपने कहां लगाई और इस पर कितना खर्च हुआ। इसका जवाब सरपंच द्वारा 1 दिसंबर को खंड कार्यालय में दिया गया, जिसमें 9,42,920 रुपए का खर्चा बताया गया है।

खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी द्वारा रिकॉर्ड की जांच की, जिसमें ग्राम पंचायत कड़कौली में अनुदान स्कीम के तहत दो बार 30 अगस्त 2017 को 6,00,000 की राशि और 9 मई 2018 को 6,00,000 की राशि ग्राम पंचायत के खाते में प्राप्त हुई थी। सरपंच द्वारा दिए गए जवाब 1 दिसंबर के अनुसार मौके पर बने भवन को मान लिया जाए तो प्राप्त हुई राशि 6,00,000 की जो कि सामुदायिक भवन को पूर्ण करने में खर्च की जानी थी। उसका कोई विवरण प्रस्तुत रिकॉर्ड में नहीं मिला है। इसके बाद डीसी में सरपंच को निलंबित कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें