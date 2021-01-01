पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व विधायक बाजीगर की गिरफ्तारी की मांग:रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली महिला की बेटी ने शुरू की अनिश्चितकालीन भूख हड़ताल

गुहला-चीकाएक घंटा पहले
गुहला चीका| पूर्व विधायक के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठे लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
गुहला चीका| पूर्व विधायक के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठे लोग।
  • डीएसपी गुहला के आग्रह के बावजूद महिला ने धरना नहीं किया समाप्त, उधम सिंह चौक पर परिवार समेत दे रही धरना

गुहला के पूर्व विधायक कुलवंत बाजीगर पर दुष्कर्म के आरोप लगाने वाली महिला द्वारा परिवार सहित पिछले 4 दिनों से शहीद उधम सिंह चौक में धरना देने के बावजूद जब पुलिस ने आरोपी विधायक को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया तो सोमवार को पीड़ित महिला की बेटी अनिश्चितकालीन भूख हड़ताल पर बैठ गई।

धरना दे रही महिला व उसके परिवार को मनाने डीएसपी गुहला किशोरी लाल व महिला थाना कैथल की एसएचओ नन्ही देवी धरनास्थल पर पहुंचीं और इन लोगों से बात की लेकिन महिला व उसके परिजनों ने पुलिस की अपील को ठुकराते हुए पूर्व विधायक कुलवंत की गिरफ्तारी तक धरना इसी प्रकार से जारी रखने की बात कही। डीएसपी ने महिला को बताया कि उनका घर खाली करवा दिया गया है। आप धरना खत्म कर घर जाएं, पुलिस अपना काम कर रही है।

मकान खाली करते समय घर में कर डाली तोड़फोड़

धरना दे रही महिला आरोप लगा रही थी कि पूर्व विधायक ने उसके साथ लगभग 18 साल तक दुष्कर्म किया और अब उसका मकान कब्जा रखा है। महिला द्वारा बनाए गए दबाव के बाद कुलवंत बाजीगर ने मकान तो खाली कर दिया लेकिन जाते-जाते घर में लगे बाथ टब, टूंटियां, बाथरूम व फर्श की टाइलें, टायलेट सीट को तोड़ डाला और घर को बुरी तरह से नुकसान पहुंचाया। भूख हड़ताल पर बैठी महिला की बेटी ने कहा कि घर तो पहले से ही हमारा था, पूर्व विधायक तो उस पर जबरदस्ती कब्जा किए हुए था। असली मुद्दा तो मेरी मां के साथ हुए अत्याचार का है। लड़की ने कहा कि पुलिस जब तक उसकी मां के साथ दुष्कर्म करने वाले उक्त पूर्व विधायक को गिरफ्तार नहीं करती उनकी भूख हड़ताल इसी प्रकार से जारी रहेगी।

महिला का मकान खाली करवा दिया है: डीएसपी

महिला का मकान खाली करवा दिया गया है। दुष्कर्म का मामला काफी पुराना है। इस मामले में एसआईटी जांच कर रही है। जांच में जो भी सामने आएगा, उसी के अनुसार कार्रवाही की जाएगी। यदि पीड़िता को गठित एसआईटी पर विश्वास नहीं है तो वह जांच बदलवाने के लिए लिख सकती है।
किशोरी लाल, डीएसपी गुहला।

