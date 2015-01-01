पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ढांड:डिप्टी सीएम चौटाला ने पूर्व विधायक मक्खन सिंह के पिता के निधन पर जताया शोक

ढांडएक घंटा पहले
उप-मुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला ने पूर्व विधायक मक्खन सिंह के पिता तथा पूर्व जेजेपी जिलाध्यक्ष रणदीप कौल के दादा चौधरी रामकिशन के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया। बुधवार को उप-मुख्यमंत्री गांव कौल में पूर्व विधायक मक्खन सिंह के निवास पर पहुंचे और स्वर्गीय चौधरी रामकिशन की तस्वीर पर पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी।

इसके बाद उप-मुख्यमंत्री ने मक्खन सिंह, रणदीप कौल, नर सिंह, डाॅ. कर्ण सिंह समेत परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ दुख सांझा किया। मौके पर जेजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सरदार निशान सिंह, डीसी सुजान सिंह, देवेंद्र कादियान, जिला प्रधान रामफल मलिक, कुलदीप, मांगे राम ढुल, राजू पाई, प्रवक्ता हरदीप सिंह, प्रो. रणधीर सिंह चीका, माया राम, रोशन ढांडा, चंद्रभान दयौरा, जगदीश दुब्बल, कृष्ण कांगथली, विक्रम म्यौली, राजेश राणा, जयवीर ढांडा, कुलदीप, जसमेर बरसाना, महेंद्र ठाकुर, रणधीर जडौला, नरेंद्र बल्ली, राजेश जडौला, सुभाष चुहड़माजरा, जयप्रकाश बलबेहड़ा, बलराज नौच, सतबीर, सुभम गुप्ता, बिट्टू सीवन, विरेंद्र ढांडा, शमशेर भागल आदि मौजूद रहे।

राजौंद मंडी में नहीं हो रही बासमती धान की खरीद, दूसरे शहरों में बेचने जा रहे किसान

राजौंद अनाज मंडी में सिर्फ पीआर धान की खरीद हाे रही है। बासमती धान की खरीद न हाेेने के कारण किसानों को धान लेकर कैथल शहर व दूसरे जिलों में जाना पड़ रहा है। किसानों का कहना है कि उनके आढ़ती राजौंद अनाज मंडी में धान के सीजन में नहीं आते। जिससे उन्हें अपनी फसल लेकर कैथल जाने को मजबूर होना पड़ता है। जबकि यहां कहने को तो बहुत बड़ी मंडी बनाई गई है लेकिन धान के सीजन में यहां न तो बासमती धान की न किसी अन्य बारीक किस्म की धान की खरीद होती है।

केवल पीआर की ही खरीद होती है। उसमें भी पूरे आढ़ती राजौंद नहीं आते जिससे किसानों को पी आर भी कैथल लेकर जाने को मजबूर होना पड़ता है। मार्केट कमेटी के सचिव ओम प्रकाश ने बताया कि 339000 कट्टों की खरीद हो चुकी है और सिर्फ 3500 कट्टों का उठान बाकी है। अब तो एक-दो किसान ही दिन में धान की बस लेकर आ रहे हैं। उनकी फसल साथ की साथ बिक जाती है।

