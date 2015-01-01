पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस्माइलाबाद:नगरपालिका के पहले चुनाव के लिए मतदान केंद्रों का चयन

इस्माइलाबादएक घंटा पहले
इस्माइलाबाद नगरपालिका के पहले चुनावों को लेकर धीरे-धीरे सरगर्मियां बढ़ रही हैं। पहले जहां नई नगरपालिका के लिए वार्डों का गठन हुआ। वहीं अब वार्डों में मतदान केंद्र भी बनाए हैं। गौरतलब है कि गत वर्ष ही इस्माइलाबाद में नगरपालिका का दर्जा मिला था। इससे पहले इस्माइलाबाद ग्राम पंचायत थी। एसडीएम पिहोवा एवं नगरपालिका प्रशासक सोनू राम ने कहा कि सरकार के दिशा निर्देश पर नगरपालिका के चुनावों के लिए 13 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

यहां बनाए मतदान केंद्र

वार्ड नम्बर एक के लिए उत्तरी हरियाणा बिजली निगम, वार्ड-2 के लिए मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय, वार्ड-3 के लिए स्प्रिंगडेल पब्लिक स्कूल, वार्ड-4 और 5 के लिए शहीद बलवीर सिंह सरकारी स्कूल, वार्ड-6 के लिए राजकीय माध्यमिक विद्यालय, वार्ड-7 के लिए मनीष पपनेजा मैमोरियल सनातन धर्म गर्ल्स काॅलेज, वार्ड-8 के लिए राजकीय प्राथमिक पाठशाला किला, वार्ड-9 के लिए कन्या राजकीय प्राथमिक पाठशाला पुराना बाजार, वार्ड-10 के लिए राजकीय माध्यमिक विद्यालय, वार्ड-11 के लिए मनीष पपनेजा मैमोरियल स्कूल, वार्ड-12 के लिए जय गुरुदेव हाई स्कूल, वार्ड-13 के लिए अनिल कुमार डीएवी स्कूल में मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी मतदान केंद्र कोरोना महामारी के लिए उचित दूरी बनाए रखने के लिए बनाए गए हैं।

