जगाधरी:डीएसपी ने खिलाड़ियों को लक्ष्य के प्रति सदा एकाग्र रहने के लिए प्रेरित किया

जगाधरीएक घंटा पहले
स्वामी विवेकानंद पब्लिक स्कूल सेक्टर-17 में पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला हॉकी खिलाड़ी, अर्जुन अवॉर्डी, डीएसपी सुरेंद्र कौर ने खिलाड़ियों द्वारा आयोजित एक छोटी सी मुलाकात कार्यक्रम में भाग लिया। सुरेंद्र काैर ने 2004 एशिया हॉकी कप दिल्ली में स्वर्ण पदक जीता, 2002 में वूमेंस चैंपियंस चैलेंज में कांस्य पदक व 2006 एशियन गेम्स दोहा में कांस्य पदक जीता। 2009 में भारत सरकार द्वारा इन्हें अर्जुन अवाॅर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया।

स्कूल निदेशक संजय कंबोज, डॉ. अनीता कंबोज, पूर्व जिला खेल अधिकारी देवेंद्र कुमार साहनी, प्रिंसिपल तपोश भट्टाचार्य व कोच विशाल बख्शी, सचिन पंजेटा व विशाल कुमार ने उनका स्वागत किया गया। सुरेंद्र कौर ने खिलाड़ियों से मुलाकात कर उनके साथ अपने जीवन के अनुभवों को साझा किया। उन्होंने बच्चों को अपने लक्ष्य के प्रति सदैव एकाग्र रहने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया।

खिलाड़ियों को यह भी बताया कि उन्होंने अपने खेल जीवन में कड़ा अभ्यास करके सफलता को प्राप्त किया। कहा कि वह दिन में 7 से 8 घंटे तक मैदान पर प्रैक्टिस किया करती थीं। इसी मेहनत के फलस्वरूप उन्होंने 2004 में हॉकी एशिया कप में स्वर्ण पदक जीता। मेहनत से वह भारतीय हॉकी महिला टीम की कप्तान भी बनी। इस अवसर पर स्कूल के अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी मणि कंबोज, जैसन, नेशनल लेवल के खिलाड़ी वैशाली शर्मा, एकांश पंजेटा, पार्थ शर्मा, धीरेन सैनी, अबीर बख्शी, माही छाबड़ा तथा सान्वी अरोरा, कृष्णाव,अनन्य, आरव, यश व कृष्णा विशेष रूप से उपस्थित रहे।

