मनोवैज्ञानिक कार्यक्रम:बच्चों की समस्या को उन्हीं के नजरिए से समझें अभिभावक : अनिल मलिक

जगाधरी44 मिनट पहले
  •

हरियाणा राज्य बाल कल्याण परिषद की राज्यस्तरीय परियोजना बाल सलाह के मद्देनजर जिज्ञासा से उत्पन्न सवालों के मनोवैज्ञानिक समाधान को लेकर कार्यक्रम हुआ। सवाल आपके- जवाब हमारे कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत बाल कल्याण अधिकारी रोहतक अनिल मलिक ने जानकारी दी। अनिल मलिक ने कहा कि हर बच्चे की दिमागी क्षमता अलग-अलग होती है।

कोई इसका क्रिएटिव इस्तेमाल करता है। कोई खेल- कूद और अन्य गतिविधियों में। लेकिन हमेशा ही पसंदीदा एक्टिविटी को प्राथमिकता देना चाहिए। माता-पिता को बच्चों का मानसिक रूप से सहयोग करना चाहिए। बच्चों की समस्या को उन्हीं के नजरिए से समझें, उन विषयों पर फोकस करें जहां परेशानी अधिक है, अभ्यास करने का उचित तरीका समझाएं।

भरपूर नींद लेने दें, नई चीजें सीखें और सिखाएं। कुछ बच्चे नटखट, चंचल, शरारती होते हैं, इस बात को समझने की कोशिश करें हाथ उठाने से पहले ध्यान रहे कि आप शांत बने रहें, दूसरों की गलती का गुस्सा बच्चे पर न निकालें। व्यवहार बदले, प्यार से पेश आएं। बच्चों को अकेला न रहने दें।

