रेहड़ी-फड़ी लगाने वालों को विशेष स्थान:1205 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों के लिए 14 स्थान चिन्हित, सर्वे एजेंसी डाटा बना कर डीएमसी के समक्ष प्रस्तुत करेगी

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
आने वाले कुछ महीनों में सिटी कैथल, कलायत, राजौंद, पूंडरी और चीका में स्ट्रीट वेंडर यानि रेहड़ी-फड़ी लगाने वालों को विशेष स्थान दिया जाएगा। ताकि इन लोगों को बार-बार प्रशासन या अन्य कारणों से अपनी जगहों को बदलना न पड़े। जिले में ऐसे 14 स्थान चिन्हित किए गए हैं।

इन चिन्हित एरिया में स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को कितनी जगह मिलेगी, उनको एरिया में क्या-क्या सुविधा मिलेगी। उसका पूरा डाटा सर्वे एजेंसी बना कर डीएमसी के समक्ष प्रस्तुत करेगी। उसके बाद आगामी निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

जिले में इस समय 1205 स्ट्रीट वेंडर रजिस्टर्ड हैं, जिन्हें एरिया के हिसाब से रेहड़ी-फड़ी लगाने के लिए जगह दी जाएगी। नगर परिषद और पालिकाओं की ओर से रजिस्टर्ड वेंडर को प्रोविजनल प्रमाण पत्र भी जारी किया गया है। इसी प्रमाण पत्र पर वेंडर को बैंकों के माध्यम से 10 हजार रुपए का लोन भी दिया जा रहा है।

आज इसी संबंध में जिला पालिका आयुक्त कुलधीर सिंह के ऑफिस में मीटिंग हुई। जिसमें विशेष रूप से कलायत एसडीएम डाॅ. संजय, चीका एसडीएम शशि वसुंधरा, नगर परिषद कैथल ईओ अशोक कुमार उपस्थित रहे।

जिला पालिका आयुक्त ने एलडीएम से वेंडरों काे लोन जल्द से जल्द देने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी बैंक की लापरवाही का खामियाजा वे स्वयं भुगतेंगे। अगर कोई बैंक लोन देने में आनाकानी करता है, उसके खिलाफ सरकार को लिख दिया जाएगा।

माैके पर एक्सईएन हिमांशु लाटका, अधीक्षक नरेंद्र शर्मा, कलायत सचिव बंबूल सिंह, चीका सचिव राजेश शर्मा, पूंडरी सचिव अशोक कुमार, एलडीएम आरके कटारिया, फायर ऑफिसर रामकुमार शर्मा, जिला प्रबंधन विशाल गुप्ता एवं अनु सहित कई अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।

नगर परिषद से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जिले में सर्वे एजेंसी ने 2536 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को सर्वे किया था। जिसमें से 1206 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को वेरिफाई किया गया। इसमें नगर परिषद की ओर से 762 को स्ट्रीट वेंडर का प्रमाण पत्र दिया गया है।

इसके अलावा 144 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को प्रधानमंत्री स्वनिधि योजना के तहत 10-10 हजार रुपए की राशि बैंकों द्वारा लोन के रुप में दी गई है। लेकिन बैंकों की धीमी प्रक्रिया और अधिक रुचि न लेने के कारण सैकड़ों स्ट्रीट वेंडर अब भी योजना के लाभ से वंचित हैं।

जिस बैंक में खाता, वहीं से मिलेगा लोन: योजना के तहत लोन उपभोक्ता का जिस बैंक में खाता होगा वहीं से लोन मिलेगा। लोन मेले में स्ट्रीट वेंडर से आधार कार्ड, राशन कार्ड, वोटर कार्ड, बैंक कॉपी व जारी किया गया प्रोविजन प्रमाण पत्र लेकर उनका मौके पर ही लोन के लिए आवेदन करवाया जा रहा है।

इसके साथ ही आधार कार्ड से मोबाइल नंबर लिंक होना चाहिए। इस काम के लिए नगर परिषद की ओर से कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर लगाए गए हैं।

समय पर लोन भरेंगे तो मिलेगा फायदा: पीएम स्वनिधि योजना को देख रहे जिला प्रबंधक विशाल गुप्ता व अनु ने बताया कि इस योजना के तहत रेहड़ी-फड़ी वालों को बिना गारंटी के 10 हजार का लोन दिया जाएगा।

अगर एक साल में बैंक को लोन वापस कर दिया जाता है तो सात प्रतिशत ब्याज सबसिडी दी जाएगी। यदि डिजिटल लेन-देन किया जाता है तो इन्हें एक वर्ष में 1200 रुपए तक का कैश बैक भी मिलेगा।

कैथल कैथल सिटी में सेक्टर-19 मार्केट के सामने, सेक्टर-20 मार्केट दो, जींद रोड रेलवे ओवरब्रिज के नीचे, जींद रोड रेलवे ब्रिज के नजदीक।

चीका नजदीक चौधरी देवी लाल पार्क, शहर के नजदीक सड़काें के साथ, गुड़ मंडी-1 और गुड़ मंडी-2 में स्ट्रीट वेंडर को जगह दी जाएगी।

पूंडरी हुडा मार्केट नजदीक बस अड्डा एवं पाई रोड।

कलायत नजदीक बस अड्डा, नजदीक गवर्नमेंट गर्ल्स कॉलेज और बस अड्डा के पीछे सड़क के साथ।

राजौंद राजौंद में दुड़ाना रोड पर स्ट्रीट वेंडर को जगह दी जाएगी।

जिले में 14 स्थान स्ट्रीट वेंडरों के लिए चिन्हित किया गया है। सर्वे एजेंसी को पूरा डिटेल प्रोजेक्ट तैयार कर रिपोर्ट देने को कहा गया है।
कुलधीर सिंह, जिला पालिका आयुक्त।

