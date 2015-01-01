पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:कोरोना के 14 नए केस मिले, 3251 पहुंचा आंकड़ा, 22 मरीज हुए स्वस्थ, 112 एक्टिव केस

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में शनिवार को कोरोना के 14 नए केस मिले और मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3251 पहुंच गया। वहीं 22 मरीज ठीक हुए और अब तक 3094 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 45 मौतें हो चुकी हैं। जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 112 है, जिनमें से 15 का जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में, 89 का होम आइसोलेशन में और 8 मरीजों का इलाज अन्य अस्पतालों में चल रहा है।

अब तक पूरे जिले में 94803 लोगों की जांच हो चुकी है। कोविड के नोडल अधिकारी एवं डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. नीरज मंगला ने कहा कि लोग सतर्क रहें और लक्षण दिखने पर कोरोना की जांच जरूर करवाएं। मास्क पहनकर ही घरों से बाहर निकलें और सामाजिक दूरी का ध्यान जरूर रखें।

गांव किठाना से 110 दुकानदारों के सैंपल कोरोना जांच के लिए भेजे

गांव किठाना में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने डोर टू डोर जाकर 110 दुकानदारों के कोरोना सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे। इसके अलावा 20 सैंपल राजौंद सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से लिए गए हैं। शनिवार को लिए गए सैंपल की रिपोर्ट दो दिन बाद सोमवार को आएगी। एसएमओ डाॅ. संदीप सिंह ने कहा कि लोग सतर्क रहें और लक्षण दिखने पर घबराने की बजाय अपनी कोरोना की जांच जरूर करवाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें