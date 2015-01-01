पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

31 किसानों पर दर्ज हो चुकी एफआईआर:पिछले वर्ष से 19.23% घटनाएं ज्यादा हुई, 560 किसानों को किया जा चुका 14.35 लाख जुर्माना

कैथल2 दिन पहले
कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी, कर्मचारी हरसैक की लोकेशन के आधार पर ही खेतों में आगजनी की घटनाओं को ट्रेस करने पहुंचते हैं। लेकिन हरसैक द्वारा भेजी गई 48.42 प्रतिशत लोकेशन पर आगजनी के सबूत ही नहीं मिले। हरसैक ने 11 नवंबर तक विभाग के पास 1462 लोकेशन भेजी, जिनमें से 708 पर किसी तरह के अवशेष जलते नहीं पाए गए। इतना ही नहीं अधिकारी, कर्मचारी लोकेशन के 150 से 200 मीटर के दायरे में राख और जले हुए अवशेष ढूंढते हैं। हरसैक सेटेलाइट द्वारा गलत लोकेशन भेजे जाने से अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों का समय तो खराब होता है प्रशासन को आर्थिक नुकसान भी उठाना पड़ता है। वहीं अब तक जिले में 560 किसानों को कृषि विभाग द्वारा 14.35 लाख रुपए जुर्माना किया जा चुका है और 31 किसानों पर एफआईआर भी दर्ज करवाई गई है। पिछले वर्ष के मुकाबले इस वर्ष आगजनी की 19.23 प्रतिशत घटनाएं ज्यादा सामने आई हैं।

आदेश के बाद 79 घटनाएं अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों ने अपने स्तर पर ढूंढी
प्रशासन के आदेशों के बाद अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों ने अपने स्तर पर भी आगजनी की 79 घटनाएं ढूंढी और किसानों को 2.70 लाख जुर्माना भी किया है। बता दें कि प्रशासन ने आगजनी की घटनाओं पर निगरानी रखने और कार्रवाई करने के लिए जिला स्तर से लेकर ग्राम स्तर तक कमेटियां गठित की हुई थी।

फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन से जुड़ी मशीनरी की कमी नहीं, न जलाएं अवशेष : डॉ. कर्मचंद
इस बार जिले में फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन से जुड़ी मशीनरी की कमी नहीं है, लेकिन उसके बावजूद आगजनी कुछ किसान फसल अवशेष जलाने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। किसानों से अपील है कि वे अवशेष जलाने की बजाय उन्हें मिट्टी में मिलाएं, ताकि जमीन की उर्वरता भी बनी रहे। -डाॅ. कर्मचंद, उप निदेशक, कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग।

