सड़क मरम्मत कराने की मांग:रामनगर-सामाना रोड पर 2 किमी. का टुकड़ा वाहन चालकों के लिए बना परेशानी का सबब

गुहला चीका4 घंटे पहले
गुहला चीका| रामनगर समाना रोड पर पड़ने वाले हरियाणा के हिस्से की सड़क हो चुकी जर्जर।

हरियाणा से राेजाना सैकड़ों वाहन पंजाब के समाना शहर की तरफ जाते हैं। रामनगर समाना रोड़ पर पड़ने वाला हरियाणा की सड़का का लगभग दो किलोमीटर का टुकड़ा पिछले कई महिनों से खस्ता हालत में है। इस सड़क पर काफी गड्ढे बन गए है, जिससे यहां से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों को भारी परेशानी होती है।

चीका निवासी हरजीत सिंह, गुरमेल सिंह, रवि कुमार, रामकुमार, लवली, रामनगर निवासी जसपाल सिंह आदि ने बताया कि रामनगर समाना रोड़ पर लगभग 10 किलो मीटर पंजाब की सड़क लगती है। मात्र दो किलो मीटर का टुकड़ा हरियाणा का आता है। हरियाणा सरकार ने पिछले कई वर्षों से इस सड़क का निर्माण नहीं करवाया। लोगों ने कहा कि इस सडक़ के निर्माण को लेकर कई बार संबंधित अधिकारियों को लिखा जा चुका है। लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं होती। लोगों ने इस सड़क को जल्द से जल्द बनवाने की मांग की है।

सीवन ब्लाॅक में बिना किसी भेदभाव के हो रहे विकास कार्य: नरेश मुंजाल

गांव खेड़ी गुलामअली में ब्लाॅक समिति सीवन के चेयरमैन प्रतिनिधि नरेश मुंजाल ने रविवार को पेवर ब्लाॅक से बनने वली दो गलियों का उद्घाटन किया। उद्घाटन उपरांत नरेश मुंजाल ने ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि ब्लाॅक समिति के सदस्यों के सहयोग से ब्लाॅक के सभी गांव में विकास कार्य बिना किसी भेदभाव के करवाए जा रहे हैं।

पांच वर्षों में सभी सदस्यों के साथ मिल कर सभी गांव में विकास कार्य करवा रहे हंै। माैके पर ब्लाॅक समिति सदस्य अमनदीप सिंह, बयंत सिंह , कुलवंत सिंह, सुभाष भट्ट, संजय कंसल, विरेंद्र रहेजा, टहल सिंह, मंगत सिंह, मदन मुंजाल व अन्य ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे।

