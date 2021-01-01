पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमीन पर न रखने की सौगंध:सिरटा से कंधे पर 10 किलो का हल लेकर 200 किमी. दूर टिकड़ी बॉर्डर के लिए पैदल निकले सतबीर

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
दिल्ली में सिंघु व टिकरी बॉर्डर पर चले रहे किसान आंदोलन में मदद के साथ-साथ समर्थन देने के लिए प्रदेश के किसान नए और अनोखे तरीके अपना रहे हैं। ऐसे ही जिला का एक किसान गांव सिरटा निवासी 45 वर्षीय सतबीर सिंह हैं जो कंधे पर हल लेकर 200 किलोमीटर दूर टिकरी बॉर्डर के लिए पैदल ही निकल पड़े हैं। किसान ने सुबह छह बजे दादा खेड़ा पर माथा टेक अपनी यात्रा शुरू की।

साथ ही किसान ने पूरे रास्ते हल जमीन पर नहीं रखने की सौगंध भी ली है। किसान सतबीर का कहना है कि 28 जनवरी को राकेश टिकैत की आंखों में आंसू देखते ही उन्होंने भी दिल्ली जाने और आंदोलन को समर्थन देने का फैसला कर लिया था। गांव में आंदोलन के समर्थन और मदद के लिए बनाई कमेटी के सामने उन्होंने अपनी बात रखी।

कमेटी के सदस्यों ने 2500 रुपए में 10 किलोग्राम वजन का हल तैयार करवाया और दो लड़काें को भी साथ में रवाना किया। देर सायं जींद पहुंच चुके किसान ने बताया कि खाना खाने के बाद दो घंटे रेस्ट करेंगे और फिर रात भर सफर करेंगे।

तीन दिन से पहले ही वे हल लेकर टिकरी बॉर्डर पहुंच जाएंगे और आंदोलन खत्म नहीं होने तक वहीं रहेंगे। गांव किठाना से किसान बैलगाड़ी से और गांव भाणा में किसान की बॉर्डर पर मौत के बाद गांव के युवाओं ने दिल्ली बॉर्डर तक पैदल तिरंगा यात्रा निकाली है।

अब पहले से भी ज्यादा किसान बॉर्डर पर जा रहे, मदद भी दोगुनी हुई

26 जनवरी की हिंसा के बाद आंदोलन के खात्मे की गूंज के बीच 28 जनवरी को किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत के आंखों से निकले आंसुओं ने टूटे किसानों में फिर से जान डालने का काम किया। उस दिन के बाद से जिले से रोजाना सैकड़ों की संख्या में ट्रैक्टर व गाड़ियाें से किसान दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं अब मदद भी दोगुनी हो गई है।

भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिला प्रधान होशियार गिल ने कहा कि अब जिले के हर गांव से किसान प्रति एकड़ के हिसाब से चंदा जुटा मदद भेज रहे हैं। छोटे से छोटे गांव से दो से तीन लाख और बड़े गांव में यह राशि 20 से 30 लाख तक पहुंच गई है। अब दूध और राशन भेजने के लिए दिन निर्धारित हैं। बड़े गांव से तो रोजाना राशन व दूध लेकर किसान रवाना हो रहे हैं।

प्रधानमंत्री को किसानों की भावनाओं को समझना चाहिए: सतबीर सिंह

किसान सतबीर का कहना है कि वे आंदोलन को समर्थन देने के साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री से अपील भी करते हैं कि नए कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेकर टकराव को खत्म करें, क्योंकि नए कृषि कानून किसान हित में नहीं हैं। जो हल खेतों में होना चाहिए किसान उसको लेकर सड़काें पर आने को मजबूर हैं और प्रधानमंत्री को किसानों की भावनाओं को समझना चाहिए।

किसान सतबीर के पिता का निधन हो चुका है। घर में बुजुर्ग मां, पत्नी और दो बच्चे हैं। किसान ने बताया कि वे छोटे से तीन एकड़ के किसान हैं। इससे पहले कभी किसी किसान आंदोलन या धरने तक में शामिल नहीं हुए हैं, लेकिन इस बार सरकार के अत्याचार देखकर उनसे रहा नहीं गया ।

