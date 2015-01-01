पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:जाखौली अड्डा स्कूल के 7 शिक्षकों समेत कोरोना के 21 नए केस, मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3287 पहुंचा

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार को 16 मरीजों ने दी कोरोना को मात, अब तक 3114 हो चुके स्वस्थ

जिले में सोमवार को जाखौली अड्डा कन्या वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय के सात शिक्षकों समेत कोरोना के 21 नए केस मिले। शिक्षकों के सैंपल तीन दिन पहले लिए थे। नए केसों के साथ ही अब मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3287 पहुंच गया है।

वहीं 16 मरीज ठीक हुए और अबतक 3114 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। वर्तमान में जिले में 108 एक्टिव केस हैं, जिनमें से 28 का जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में, 71 का होम आइसोलेशन में और 9 मरीजों का अन्य अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 45 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है और 96192 कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए हैं।

रिपोर्ट आने में हो रही देरी के कारण अब दो दिन के 1261 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन एवं कोविड के नोडल अधिकारी डाॅ. नीरज मंगला ने कहा कि मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। संक्रमण न फैले इसके लिए हर व्यक्ति को अपने स्तर पर प्रयास करने चाहिए। हमें बिना मास्क के घरों से बाहर नहीं निकलना चाहिए और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन जरूर करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें