पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:3 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, 3881 पहुंची मरीजों की संख्या, 26 एक्टिव केस

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना के 3 नए केस मिले हैं। कोरोना केसों की संख्या बढ़कर 3881 पहुंच गई। गुरुवार को एक मरीज की रिकवरी हुई। अब एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 26 रह गई है। 3801 मरीजों की रिकवरी हुई, जबकि 54 मरीजों की मौत हुई। गुरुवार को 323 सैंपल लिए गए। इनमें आरटीपीसीआर से 314 व एंटीजन किट से 9 टेस्ट किए गए। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए सरकार द्वारा जारी की गई हिदायतों का पालन करें।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग टीम ने 31 लोगों के लिए कोरोना सैंपल| राजौंद के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र की टीम ने आरटीपीसीआर किट से 31 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए। एसएमओ डाॅ. संदीप सिंह ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने आरटीपीसीआर से 31 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं, जिनकी रिपोर्ट एक या दो दिन में आएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि 35 सीरोलॉजी के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए मास्क का प्रयोग अवश्य करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें