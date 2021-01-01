पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन रूटों पर पिंक बसें:3 पिंक बसें निर्धारित रूटों पर चली, एक फरवरी से दो और चलेंगी

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • दोनों के रूट फाइनल होना अभी बाकी, मार्च में मिली थी 5 पिंक बसें, महिलाएं व छात्राएं ही कर सकेंगी सफर

महिलाओं व छात्राओं के लिए सोमवार से जिले के तीन रूटों पर पिंक बसें चलाई गई। सुबह 8 बजे ये बसें चीका, कलायत और करोड़ा से चली और उसके बाद कैथल बस स्टैंड पहुंची। हालांकि पहले दिन इन बसों में महिलाओं व छात्राओं की संख्या निर्धारित सीटों पर सिर्फ 20 प्रतिशत ही रही। रोजाना अब इसी समय पर सुबह ये बसें चलेंगी।

लॉकडाउन से पहले मार्च में कैथल डिपो में 5 पिंक बसें मिली थी लेकिन लॉकडाउन के कारण यह नहीं चल पाई थी। उसके बाद बसों को सामान्य बसों की तरह चलाया गया और महिलाओं व छात्रों के लिए नहीं चलाई जा रही थी। अब इनका संचालन महिलाओं व छात्राओं के लिए शुरू कर दिया गया है। बची हुई दो बसें भी एक फरवरी से सड़कों पर होंगी। बसें चलने से महिलाओं का सफर सुगम और सुरक्षित होगा।

रोजाना करीब 5 से 6 हजार छात्राएं कैथल के आरकेएसडी, आईजी, राजकीय, जाट कॉलेज के साथ साथ आईटीआई और स्कूलों में पढ़ाई के लिए पहुंचती हैं। सुबह संस्थान खुलने के समय व सायं को छुट्टी के बाद बसों की कमी के कारण छात्राओं के साथ धक्का मुक्की आम बात है। भीड़ का फायदा उठाकर असामाजिक तत्व छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ भी करते हैं और ऐसी घटनाएं सभी रूटों पर आम हैं।

पिंक बसें सभी आधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस

पिंक बसें सभी आधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस हैं। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से बसों में सीसीटीवी कैमरे, इमरजेंसी डोर और अलाॅर्म की सुविधा भी दी गई हैं। बसों में फायर सेफ्टी सुरक्षा के सभी यंत्र लगाए गए हैं। बस से उतरने के लिए बस के दरवाजे के पास एक बटन दिया गया है जिसके दबाने पर अलार्म बजेगा और ड्राइवर गाड़ी रोक देगा। बसों में जीपीएस भी लगाया गया है ताकि विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा बसों की मॉनिटरिंग की जा सके।

3 पिंक बसें अपने निर्धारित रूटों पर चलाई गई हैं। जल्द ही दो और बसों के भी रूट तय कर शुरू किया जाएगा। बसें चलने से महिलाओं व छात्राओं को सुविधा होगी और वे बिना किसी परेशानी के यात्रा कर सकेंगी।
कमल चहल, ट्रांसपोर्ट मैनेजर, कैथल डिपो

