लूटपाट:31 साल पहले पेट्रोल पंप संचालक को गोली मारकर लूटपाट करने वाला बदमाश गिरफ्तार

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
करीब 31 वर्ष पहले कलायत में पेट्रोल पंप संचालक से लूटपाट करने व गोली मारने के मामले में सीआईए-टू लखनऊ में रेड करके पांच हजार के इनामी बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। जिसके दो साथी पहले ही गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं, लेकिन इनामी बदमाश भूमिगत चल रहा था। लूटपाट की वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले शेष 2 आरोपियों को करीब 26 वर्ष पूर्व 10-10 साल की सजा सुनाई जा चुकी है।

एसपी शशांक कुमार सावन ने बताया कि 27 फरवरी 1990 को नरवाना निवासी योगेश कुमार महाजन के बयान पर थाना कलायत में केस दर्ज हुआ था। योगश कुमार का आरोप था कि कलायत में उसके दो पेट्रोल पंप है। 26 फरवरी 1990 की शाम जब वह अपने चचेरे भाई शशी के साथ कार में बैठकर नरवाना जा रहा था। एक व्यक्ति ने कलायत से नरवाना तक की लिफ्ट ली, जिसने गांव शिमला क्षेत्र में गाड़ी पहुंचने पर अचानक चालक शशी की कनपटी पर पिस्तौल तानकर गाड़ी साइड में रुकवा ली।

घटनास्थल के पास पहले से ही दो अन्य युवक बाइक लिए खड़े थे, जिन्होंने उस व्यक्ति के साथ मिलकर शशी से 7500 रुपए व उसकी घड़ी लूट ली तथा उस पर दो गोलियां दागने के बाद बाइक पर फरार हो गए। शशी को एक गोली छाती में तथा दूसरी बाजू में लगी। जिसे योगेश ने जीएच नरवाना में दाखिल करवाया। वारदात उपरांत सूचना मिलने पर जीएच नरवाना पहुंची कलायत पुलिस ने योगेश की शिकायत पर अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया था।

दो बदमाशों को हो चुकी है कैद

एसपी ने बताया कि मामले की जांच दौरान पुलिस ने वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले आरोपी बलवान निवासी कंवारी थाना सदर हांसी तथा हरदेवा उर्फ भीरा निवासी संदलाना थाना नारनौंद को गिरफ्तार कर लिए तथा पूछताछ दौरान उनके तीसरे साथी की पहचान मंगल सिंह उर्फ मंगला निवासी हनीडहरा जिला आजमगढ़ यूपी के तौर पर कर ली गई थी। उपरोक्त मामले में 1 अगस्त 1990 को आरोपी मंगल कोर्ट द्वारा उद्घोषित अपराधी करार दे दिया गया। अभियोग का चालान तैयार करके 11 अगस्त 1990 को मामला अदालत के सुपुर्द कर दिया गया, जिसमें अतिरिक्त जिला व सत्र न्यायधीश कैथल आरपी बजाज की अदालत द्वारा दिनांक 7 जून 1994 को उपरोक्त दोनों आरोपी 10-10 वर्ष कारावास के सजायाब किए जा चुके है।

एसपी ने बताया कि आरोपी मंगल के काबू न आने पर हरियाणा पुलिस द्वारा 24 फरवरी 2017 को आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी पर 5 हजार रुपए का इनाम देने की घोषणा की गई थी। सीआईए-टू प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर सोमवीर की अगुवाई में एएसआई दलशेर सिंह, एचसी नरेश, कांस्टेबल राकेश व सिपाही निर्मल सिंह की टीम ने वारदात के करीब 31 वर्ष उपरांत सरोजनी नगर लखनऊ में पुलिस से छिपकर रह रहे इनामी मोस्टवांटेड मंगल सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

