कोविड-19:काेराेना के 45 केस मिले, 2995 पहुंची मरीजों की संख्या, डेंगू के 3 मरीज मिले

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को जिले में काेराेना के 45 नए केस मिले और मरीजों की संख्या 2995 पहुंच गई है। ये आंकड़ा एक बार फिर मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने का संकेत दे रहा है। पिछले 45 दिन में ये मरीजों की सबसे अधिक संख्या है। इससे पहले 19 सितंबर को 95 काेराेना संक्रमित मिले थे। उसके बाद से मरीजों की अधिकतम संख्या 45 रही थी।

एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 112 हो गई। जबकि पिछले करीब एक सप्ताह से एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 100 से नीचे बनी हुई थी। दूसरी तरफ चार मरीज ठीक भी हुए हैं और अब तक 2840 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। एक्टिव केसों में से 57 का इलाज जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में, 53 का होम आइसोलेशन में और 2 का अन्य अस्पतालों में चल रहा है।

डेंगू के 3 नए केस मिले, 53 पहुंचा मरीजों का आंकड़ा

जिले में मंगलवार को डेंगू के भी तीन नए केस मिले और मरीजों का आंकड़ा 53 पहुंच गया है। पिछले करीब 15 दिनों से रोजाना डेंगू के नए मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों डेंगू को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के साथ-साथ मरीज मिलने पर संबंधित एरिया में लोगों की जांच कर सैंपल ले रही हैं।

राजौंद में 6 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में आरटीपीसीआर से भेजे गए सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट आने पर छह मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। एक नवंबर को केंद्र से 32 और दो नवंबर को 143 सैंपल कोरोना की जांच के लिए भेजे गए थे। एक नवंबर को भेजे सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आने पर गांव बीरबांगड़ा से 16 वर्षीय दो किशोर सहित राजौंद में 17 वर्षीय, 42 वर्षीय, 48 वर्षीय व 62 वर्षीय छह लोग पॉजिटिव मिले। कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले लोगों को होम क्वारेंटाइन किया गया है और इनके संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों की ट्रेसिंग की जा रही है।

कोरोना अभी गया नहीं है और त्योहारों का सीजन है। जब तक दवाई नहीं आ जाती है इसको हलके में लेने की भूल नहीं करनी चाहिए। पूरे विश्व में नए केसों के आने का सिलसिला बढ़ रहा है। हमें पहले से ज्यादा सावधान होने की जरूरत है। हमें बिना मास्क के घर से बाहर नहीं निकलना चाहिए और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन भी करना चाहिए। डाॅ. नीरज मंगला, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन, स्वास्थ्य विभाग।

