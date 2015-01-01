पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिशन:आईटीआई की चौथी मेरिट लिस्ट में 467 को मिली सीट, 14 नवंबर तक जमा करवाई जा सकेगी फीस

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
कौशल विकास एवं औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण विभाग ने बुधवार को आईटीआई में दाखिले को लेकर चौथी मेरिट सूची कम सीट अलॉटमेंट जारी की है। चौथी काउंसलिंग में राजकीय आईटीआई कैथल को 467 सीट अलॉट हुई हैं। हालांकि इस मेरिट लिस्ट में पूर्व की मेरिट लिस्ट की अपेक्षा कम नंबर वाले विद्यार्थियों को बेहतर कोर्सों में दाखिला मिला है। बुधवार सुबह मेरिट सूची जारी होते ही राजकीय आईटीआई कैथल की दाखिला कमेटी के अध्यक्ष गुरांदत्ता वर्ग अनुदेशक के मार्गदर्शन में कमेटी डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन में जुट गई तथा शाम तक सभी विद्यार्थियों के डॉक्यूमेंट की जांच पूरी कर दी गई।

अब बुधवार को सीट मिलने वाले विद्यार्थी जिनके डॉक्यूमेंट सही हैं वे 14 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करवा अपना दाखिला कंफर्म करवा सकेंगे। राजकीय आईटीआई कैथल की 1200 सीटों में पूर्व की तीन मेरिट सूचियों में करीब 550 सीट भरी हैं। ऐसे में अब 650 सीट शेष थी जिनमें से चौथी काउंसलिंग में 467 सीट अलॉट की गई हैं। यदि पूर्व की मेरिट सूची का अवलोकन किया जाए तो करीब 50 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी ही संबंधित सीटों पर दाखिला ले रहे हैं।

ऐसे में चौथी काउंसलिंग के बाद पांचवीं काउंसलिंग में भी पर्याप्त संख्या में सीट मिलने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। गौरतलब है कि प्रदेश की राजकीय व प्राइवेट आईटीआई में रिक्त सीट रहने के चलते अब फिर से दाखिला शेड्यूल जारी किया है। नए शेड्यूल के अनुसार सभी आईटीआई में दाखिले हेतु 5 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन आवेदन भरे जा रहे हैं। इन आवेदनों को आईटीआई की 5वीं काउंसलिंग में शामिल किया जाएगा।

पीपीपी सीटों पर मिला दाखिला, 600 अतिरिक्त फीस
इस बार कम नंबर वाले विद्यार्थियों ने पीपीपी सीटों को प्राथमिकता दी है। पीपीपी की सीटों पर सामान्य सीट की बजाय 600 रुपए प्रतिमाह अतिरिक्त फीस दी जाती है। राजकीय आईटीआई कैथल में 1200 सीटों का 20 प्रतिशत यानी करीब 240 सीट पीपीपी की हैं।

ऑनलाइन किया जा रहा दाखिला, 467 सीट अलॉट
आईटीआई के जिला नोडल अधिकारी एवं राजकीय आईटीआई कैथल के प्राचार्य सतीश मच्छाल ने बताया कि बुधवार को जारी हुई चौथी मेरिट सूची में संस्थान की 467 सीट अलॉट हुई हैं। बुधवार को ही कमेटी द्वारा सभी विद्यार्थियों की डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन पूरी करवा दी गई है। संबंधित विद्यार्थी 14 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करवा सकते हैं। दाखिला या फीस के लिए विद्यार्थियों को आईटीआई आने की जरूरत नहीं है। जिन विद्यार्थियों ने अभी फार्म जमा नहीं करवाया है वे 16 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन भरकर पांचवीं काउंसलिंग में भाग ले सकते हैं।

