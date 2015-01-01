पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारी के खाते से निकालते ‌‌1.54 लाख

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारी के साथ एक लाख 54 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी करने का मामला सामने आया है। कर्मचारी के साथ पेटीएम के माध्यम से धोखाधड़ी हुई, जबकि वह पेटीएम प्रयोग नहीं करता।

कर्मचारी के पास बैंक की कॉल आई तो उसे धोखाधड़ी का पता चला।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग में लेखा सहायक के पद पर कार्यरत्त मनोज ने सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस को दी शिकायत में आरोप लगाया कि एचडीएफसी बैंक में उसका सेलरी एकाउंट है। बैंक ने मनी बैक प्लेटिनम मास्टर कार्ड जारी किया हुआ है।

कार्ड का प्रयोग करते समय उसके मोबाइल पर ओटीपी आता था। 11 नवंबर 2019 को मोबाइल पर बैंक एजेंसी से बात हुई, उन्होंने संदेश दिया कि आपने क्रेडिट कार्ड से ज्यादा पैसे खर्च कर लिण हैं। आपको ज्यादा ब्याज देना पड़ रहा है।

आप लोन करवा लो, ज्यादा ब्याज नहीं देना पड़ेगा। जब कहा गया कि मैंने ज्यादा पैसा खर्च नहीं किया तो उन्होंने कहा कि आप बैंक में शिकायत करो और उन्होंने मोबाइल के माध्यम से शिकायत दर्ज की, जिसका एक नंबर बताया गया। बाद में उसने बैंक की स्थानीय ब्रांच में भी शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। बैंक ने बताया कि आपने पेटीएम के माध्यम से पैसा खर्च किया है, जबकि वह पेटीएम प्रयोग नहीं करता और न ही पेटीएम चलाना आता है। इसलिए उसके क्रेडिट कार्ड से किसी ने गलत तरीके से पेटीएम के माध्यम से पैसा निकाला है।

क्रेडिट कार्ड तो उसके पास ही रहता है। रुपए निकलवाने के बारे में उसके पास कोई ओटीपी भी नहीं आया। किसी ने उसके साथ एक लाख 54 हजार 500 रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की है। सिविल लाइन थाना से एएसआई महाबीर सिंह ने बताया कि अज्ञात के खिलाफ आईटी एक्ट व धोखाधड़ी के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया।

