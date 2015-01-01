पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन एडमिशन:आईटीआई में दाखिले के लिए 5वीं मेरिट लिस्ट जारी, कैथल आईटीआई को अलॉट हुई 335 सीट

कैथल2 दिन पहले
आईटीआई में दाखिले के लिए निदेशालय ने पांचवीं मेरिट लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। विधार्थी शुक्रवार सुबह से ही मेरिट लिस्ट जारी होने का इंतजार कर रहे थे लेकिन किसी कारण से शाम तक मेरिट लिस्ट जारी हुई। पांचवी मेरिट लिस्ट में सरकारी आईटीआई कैथल को 335 सीट अलॉट हुई है। विद्यार्थी शनिवार को डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन करवा सकेंगे। 23 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन किस जमा करवाई जा सकेगी।

आईटीआई में इससे रिक्त पड़ी करीब 40 प्रतिशत सीटों पर विद्यार्थियों को दाखिला मिलने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले हुई चार काउंसिलिंग में करीब 60 प्रतिशत सीट ही भर पाई हैं। सरकारी आईटीआई कैथल के प्रधानाचार्य एवं जिला नोडल अधिकारी सतीश मच्छाल ने बताया कि पांचवी मेरिट लिस्ट जारी हो चुकी है। इस लिस्ट में नाम आने वाले विद्यार्थी 23 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करवा सकते हैं।

दाखिला कम होने के कारण अब विभाग ने छठी काउंसलिंग का भी शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। इसके तहत विद्यार्थी 21 से 28 नवंबर तक नए आवेदन कर सकेंगे। इसके लिए 27 नवंबर को सभी आईटीआई की पोर्टल पर रिक्त सीटों का विवरण उपलब्ध होगा। 28 से 30 नवंबर को विद्यार्थी अपनी च्वाइस बदल सकेंगे। इसके उपरांत 2 दिसंबर को मेरिट सूची जारी की जाएगी। इस प्रकार से ये दाखिला प्रक्रिया 9 दिसंबर तक चलेगी।

