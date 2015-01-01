पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेजी से बढ़ता संक्रमण:डेंगू के 6 केस मिले, 82 पहुंचा आंकड़ा, कोरोना का एक संक्रमित मिला

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
जिले में बुधवार को डेंगू के छह नए केस मिले और मरीजों का आंकड़ा 82 पहुंच गया। पिछले दो वर्ष में डेंगू के मरीजों की ये रिकॉर्ड संख्या हैं। दो वर्ष में सिर्फ 37 केस मिले थे। डेंगू के नए केस देवीगढ़ रोड पर 51 वर्षीय महिला, अर्जुन नगर गली नंबर तीन में 25 वर्षीय युवक, शुगर मिल कैंपस में 46 वर्षीय महिला, हुडा सेक्टर 19 में 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, गांव बुढ़ा खेड़ा में 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति व गांव बरोट में 29 वर्षीय महिला के रूप में मिले हैं। डेंगू के बढ़ते केसों के साथ ही अब कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का डर भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग को सता रहा है। विभाग का डर है कि दिवाली के बाद अचानक डेंगू व कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। त्योहारों के कारण भी केस बढ़ने की संभावनाएं अधिक हैं।

जिले में 2949 मरीज दे चुके काेरोना को मात

जिले में बुधवार को कोरोना का सिर्फ एक नया केस मिला और मरीजों की संख्या 3099 पहुंच गई है। एक ही दिन में 47 मरीज ठीक हुए और अब तक 2949 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। एक दिन में ज्यादा मरीज ठीक होने से एक बार फिर जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या कम होकर 105 रह गई है। जिनमें से 12 का जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में, 85 का होम आइसोलेशन में और आठ मरीजों का इलाज दूसरे अस्पतालों में चल रहा है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 45 लोगों की मौत भी हो चुकी है।

डेंगू के मरीजों की जांच के साथ ही सर्विलांस भी बढ़ा दी गई है। आने वाले समय में मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोत्तरी हो सकती है। कोरोना के मरीज फिलहाल कम मिल रहे हैं, लेकिन हमें सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। लापरवाही महंगी पड़ सकती है। हमें बिना मास्क के घरों से बाहर नहीं निकलना चाहिए। डाॅ. नीरज मंगला, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन एवं नोडल अधिकारी।

