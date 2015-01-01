पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:कोरोना से फतेहपुर निवासी 68 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत, 2 नए संक्रमित मिले

कैथल3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना से गांव फतेहपुर निवासी 68 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। जिले में मौतों का आंकड़ा अब 45 पहुंच गया।

नवंबर महीने में यह दूसरी मौत है। वहीं कोरोना के दो नए केस मिले और मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3086 पहुंच गया। सोमवार को 11 मरीज स्वस्थ भी हुए और अब तक 2896 ठीक हो चुके हैं।

जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 145 रह गई है, जिनमें से जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में 11, होम आइसोलेशन में 126 और आठ का अन्य अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है।

डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन एवं कोविड के नोडल अधिकारी डाॅ. नीरज मंगला ने कहा कि कोरोना गया नहीं है। त्योहारों का सीजन है और हमें पहले से ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। जब भी घर से बाहर निकलें या किसी कार्यक्रम में शामिल हों मास्क का प्रयोग करते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान जरूर रखें।

