वैक्सीनेशन:कोविशील्ड की 7500 डोज और पहुंची, पहले 8700 डोज मिली थी

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
कैथल| वैक्सीनेशन की दूसरी खेप लेकर कैथल पहुंची वैन।
कैथल| वैक्सीनेशन की दूसरी खेप लेकर कैथल पहुंची वैन।
  • अब तक 2965 को दी जा चुकी पहली डोज }सोमवार को रिकॉर्ड 22 सेंटर पर 1100 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई

सोमवार को कोविड 19 वैक्सीन कोविशील्ड की 7500 डोज और मिल गई हैं। सीनियर फार्मेसी ऑफिसर संजीव सचदेवा देर सायं वैक्सीन वैन में वैक्सीन लेकर कैथल पहुंचे। इससे पहले 14 जनवरी को भी 8700 डोज मिल चुकी हैं यानी अब तक जिले में कोविशील्ड की 16200 डोज मिल चुकी हैं। बता दें कि जिले में पहले फेज में 6750 सरकारी व प्राइवेट हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन दी जानी हैं। 20 प्रतिशत बफर स्टॉक रखना भी जरूरी है। बफर स्टॉक निकालने के बाद विभाग को पहले फेज के लिए करीब 13500 डोज की जरूरत है और विभाग के पास करीब 12960 डोज हैं। हालांकि हेल्थ वर्कर्स के रुचि न दिखाने के कारण वैक्सीनेशन अभियान धीमी गति से चल रहा है और विभाग को पहले मिली डोज भी अब तक नहीं लग पाई हैं।
22 सेंटर पर लगाई 1100 वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन, 6 को माइनर साइड इफेक्ट हुआ

सोमवार को जिले में रिकॉर्ड 22 सेंटर पर कोविड वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। प्राइवेट व सरकारी अस्पताल के 1100 हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने विभिन्न सेंटर पर जाकर वैक्सीनेशन की पहली डोज ली। कमेटी चौक स्थित राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में सबसे ज्यादा 104 और गांव क्योड़क पीएचसी में सबसे कम सिर्फ छह कर्मचारियों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। राजकीय प्राथमिक पाठशाला में एक, राजकीय स्कूल खरकां में दो, राजकीय स्कूल कलायत में एक और राजकीय स्कूल देवबन में वैक्सीनेशन के बाद एक हेल्थ वर्कर में हल्का साइड इफेक्ट दिखा। हालांकि ऑब्जर्वेशन में रखने के बाद वर्कर्स को स्वस्थ होने पर घर भेजा गया। अब तक पहले फेज में 6750 में से 2965 वर्कर्स का वैक्सीनेशन हो चुका है।

सीडीपीओ और एसएमओ को दिए दिशा-निर्देश

सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. ओमपक्राश व जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डाॅ. नीलम कक्कड़ ने सभी एसएमओ और सीडीपीओ की बैठक ली और जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश दिए। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि ज्यादातर डाॅक्टर्स व नर्सिंग स्टाफ वैक्सीन लगवा चुका है और जो बचे हैं, उनको मोटिवेट किया जा रहा है। आशा वर्कर्स और आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए आगे नहीं आ रही हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए मोटिवेट किया जा रहा है क्योंकि जिले में अब तक किसी में भी कोई गंभीर साइड इफेक्ट वैक्सीनेशन के नहीं हुए हैं। वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है और कोरोना को चेन को तोड़ने में यह प्रभावी होगा।

किस सेंटर पर कितना वैक्सीनेशन

सिविल अस्पताल कैथल - 65 राजकीय स्कूल कैथल- 104 राजकीय स्कूल, शक्ति नगर - 55 सीएचसी गुहला -20 राजकीय स्कूल खरकां -41 पीएचसी कांगथली - 85 राजकीय स्कूल कौल -26 पीएचसी रसीना -49 राजकीय स्कूल टीक - 17 आर्य स्कूल पूंडरी - 78 राजकीय स्कूल हाबड़ी - 40 राजकीय स्कूल पाई- 6 राजकीय स्कूल कलायत- 68 राजकीय स्कूल बालू - 65 राजकीय स्कूल बात्ता - 51 राजकीय स्कूल देवबन - 50 राजकीय स्कूल सीवन - 80 राजकीय स्कूल पाडला - 15 पीएचसी क्योड़क - 06 सीएचसी राजौंद - 70 राजकीय स्कूल जाखौली - 30 राजकीय स्कूल किठाना - 58

