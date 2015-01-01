पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाेशाला धाम नई अनाज मंडी में हादसा:गायों के लिए 25 गांवों से एकत्र की 10 लाख रुपए की 8 हजार क्विंटल पराली पटाखे की चिंगारी से जली

नई अनाज मंडी श्री कृष्ण गोशाला धाम में इकट्ठी की पराली में लगी आग पर काबू पाते फायर बिग्रेड के कर्मचारी।
  • गाेशाला संचालकों ने शहरवासियों के साथ-साथ सरकार से की मदद की मांग ताकि गायों के लिए चारे का इंतजाम किया जा सके

सोमवार की रात श्रीकृष्ण गाेशाला धाम नई अनाज मंडी की खुले आसमान के नीचे एकत्र पराली में पटाखे की चिंगारी से आग लग गई जिस कारण करीब 8 हजार क्विंटल पराली (सूखा चारा) जलकर राख हो गई। इस पराली की मार्केट में कीमत करीब 10 लाख रुपए थी। पराली में आग सोमवार करीब साढ़े 7 बजे लगी। आसपास के लोगों ने गोशाला संचालकों और फायर ब्रिगेड को इसकी सूचना दी।

सूचना मिलने पर फायर ब्रिगेड और संचालक मौके पर पहुंचे। तब तक आग भड़क चुकी थी। फायर ब्रिगेड ने करीब बार-बार चक्कर लगाकर 10 से अधिक गाड़ियां पानी की यहां डाली लेकिन आग जब तक कम होती, तब तक 8 हजार क्विंटल पराली जल चुकी थी लेकिन इसके बाद भी संचालकों, फायर ब्रिगेड के कर्मचारियों और आसपास के लोगों ने यहां से 12 हजार क्विंटल पराली को आग से बचा लिया। गोशाला प्रधान रामफल खुरानिया ने बताया कि सोमवार रात से लगी आग मंगलवार शाम तक भी सुलगती रही जिसे बुझाने के लिए जेसीबी से पराली को ऊपर-नीचे कर आग पर पानी डाला जा रहा है।

अब भी वहां पर दो फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां तैनात हैं ताकि रात को फिर से आग ने भड़क जाए। हवा चलने से भी चिंगारी अन्य पराली के ढेर में घुस सकती है जिसके लिए संचालकों ने रातभर मौके पर पहरा देने का निर्णय लिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि गनीमत यह रही कि आग गायों तक नहीं पहुंची जिससे नुकसान कम हुआ। बता दें कि इस बार पटाखों को बजाने पर प्रतिबंध था। उसके बाद जहां दीपावली पर पटाखे चले, वहीं सोमवार को भी कुछ लोगों ने पटाखे बजाए। गोशाला संचालकों का कहना है कि रात के समय यहां राॅकेट की चिंगारी से आग लगी।

श्री कृष्ण गाेसंरक्षण धाम के प्रधान रामफल खुरानिया ने बताया कि समिति के सदस्यों ने धान की फसल आने से तीन महीने पहले ही जिले के करीब 25 गांवों में घर-घर जाकर गायों के लिए पराली दान करने की किसानों से अपील की थी जिसका नतीजा था कि किसानों ने दिल खोल कर पराली का दान किया। किसानों ने फोन करके उन्हें सूचित किया और वे गांवों से पराली लेकर आए ताकि गायों को सर्दियों में बिना किसी समस्या के चारा उपलब्ध हो, लेकिन आग के कारण उनकी गायों से तीन महीने का चारा छिन गया। अब धान का सीजन भी चला गया है। ऐसे में चारा उपलब्ध नहीं हो पाएगा। उन्होंने शहरवासियों व सरकार से गाेशाला की मदद करने की अपील की है ताकि गायों के लिए चारे का इंतजाम किया जा सके।

सरकार से नहीं मिलती सहायता, अब आर्थिक सहायता की उम्मीद
प्रधान ने बताया कि गाेशाला में गायों का पालन-पोषण जिलावासियों के दान से हो रहा था। आग के कारण चारे का संकट पैदा हो गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि गाेशाला को सरकार से कभी कोई आर्थिक सहायता नहीं मिली है। उन्होंने सरकार व जिलावासियों से अपील करते हुए गाेशाला की चारे के लिए आर्थिक सहायता की जाए ताकि गायों को पूरा चारा मिल सके। अगर लोगों ने सहायता नहीं की तो गाेशाला में चारे का संकट पैदा हो जाएगा।

श्री कृष्ण गाे संरक्षण धाम में 3500 गायों का किया जा रहा पालन-पोषण
श्री कृष्ण गाे संरक्षण धाम में इस समय शहर की सभी गाेशालाओं से सबसे अधिक गाेवंश को संरक्षण दिया जा रहा है। समिति प्रधान ने बताया कि यहां करीब 3500 गायों की देखभाल की जा रही है जबकि शहर की गोपाल गाेशाला में तीन हजार, कपिस्थल नंदी गाेशाला में 1200 और कुरुक्षेत्र गाेशाला में 1700 गायों को संरक्षण दिया जा रहा है। आग से 3500 गायों का तीन महीने का चारा समाप्त हो गया है।

