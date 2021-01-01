पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह:800 पुलिसकर्मी गणतंत्र दिवस पर संभालेंगे सुरक्षा, सादे कपड़ों में भी संदिग्धों पर रहेगी नजर

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के दृष्टिगत सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर पुलिस अलर्ट है। असामाजिक व अराजक तत्वों से निपटने के लिए पुलिस ने व्यापक तौर पर पुख्ता प्रबंध किए हैं। 800 से ज्यादा पुलिस कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों की ड्यूटी लगाई है। सभी मुख्य बिंदूओं व नाकों पर तैनात कर्मचारी-अधिकारी दंगा निरोधक उपकरणों से लैस रहेंगे। पुलिस ने सोमवार को कैथल, कलायत, ढांड, पूंडरी व गुहला-चीका क्षेत्र के होटलों की जांच के अतिरिक्त नेशनल व स्टेट हाइवे स्थित ढाबों को चेक करते हुए उचित दिशा-निर्देश दिए हैं।

इसके अतिरिक्त क्षेत्र की लॉज, धर्मशाला समेत अन्य धार्मिक स्थानों आदि की जांच करते हुए वहां पर ठहरे हुए लोगों की जानकारी प्राप्त की गई। इस दौरान पुलिस ने होटल व धर्मशाला प्रबंधकों को उचित दिशा-निर्देश दिए हैं। पुलिस ने होटल प्रबंधकों को किसी असामाजिक तत्व व संदिग्ध व्यक्ति के होटल में ठहरने पर पुलिस को तुरंत सुचित करने की हिदायत दी।

एसपी ने सभी प्रर्यवेक्षण अधिकारी व थाना प्रबंधक तथा चौकी प्रभारियों को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में धार्मिक स्थानों, ढाबों, होटल व धर्मशालाओं, अतिथि गृह, रेलवे स्टेशन, बस अड्डा, कॉलोनियों के नये किराएदार समेत उन सभी स्थानों को जहां अपराधी व असामजिक तत्वों के ठहरने की आशंका हो कि सघन तलाशी लेते हुए असामाजिक तथा अपराधी तत्वों की धरपकड़ करने के आदेश दिए हैं। इस दौरान गणतंत्र दिवस तक शहर क्षेत्र में राइडर भिन्न-भिन्न रुटों पर निरंतर गश्त करते हुए असामाजिक व अपराधी तत्वों पर पैनी नजर रखेंगे।

