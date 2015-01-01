पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना जांच धीमी पड़ी:एक माह पहले 10 हजार एंटीजन किट की डिमांड भेजी थी विभाग को 3000 ही मिली, इमरजेंसी सेवाओं में होगा इस्तेमाल

कैथल| पटेल नगर पीएचसी में लोगों के सैंपल लेते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।

एंटीजन किट खत्म होते ही कैथल में कोरोना की जांच की रफ्तार धीमी पड़ गई थी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने करीब एक महीना पहले ही 10 हजार किट की डिमांड भेजी थी, लेकिन विभाग को चार दिन पहले सिर्फ 3000 किट मिली। पर्याप्त किट नहीं मिलने से अब हर जगह इनका इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जा सकेगा। विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार अब इन किट का इस्तेमाल सिर्फ जिला अस्पताल में इमरजेंसी सेवाएं के लिए ही किया जाएगा, ताकि रिपोर्ट के इंतजार में मरीज का इलाज प्रभावित न हो।

बता दें कि पिछले करीब एक महीने से आरटीपीसीआर तकनीक से सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए अग्रोहा लैब में भेजे जाते हैं और रिपोर्ट आने में दो से तीन दिन लग रहे हैं। दिवाली पर तो चार दिन बाद विभाग को रिपोर्ट मिली थी। अब भी 1651 मरीज रिपोर्ट के इंतजार में बैठे हैं। रिपोर्ट 24 से 72 घंटें में आने से टेस्टिंग के साथ साथ ट्रेसिंग का कार्य भी प्रभावित होता है और मरीज को भी रिपोर्ट के लिए लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ता है। जबकि एंटीजन किट से जांच में 20 से 25 मिनट में रिपोर्ट मिल जाती थी और विभाग कांटेक्ट में आने वालों की लिस्ट तैयार कर उन्हें जल्द से जल्द आइसोलेट करने के कार्य में जुट जाता था। वहीं अब सैंपल देने के बाद भी लोग रिपोर्ट नहीं आने तक खुद को आइसोलेशन में रखने की बजाय खुलेआम बाहर घूम रहे हैं।

अगस्त से अक्टूबर तक किट के साथ रोजाना 800 से ऊपर मरीजों की हो रही थी जांच
अगस्त, सितंबर और अक्टूबर महीने में एंटीजन किट के कारण जांच में तेजी आई और रोजाना 800 के करीब लोगों की जांच होने लगी थी, लेकिन किट खत्म होते ही अक्टूबर के अंत में और नवंबर में जांच धीमी पड़ गई और अब सिर्फ 500 के करीब ही मरीजों की जांच हो रही है। हालांकि बीच में एकाध दिन ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जांच के मामले में 800 या 1000 के जांच के आंकड़े को छूआ है।

15 नए केस मिले, 3266 पहुंचा मरीजों का आंकड़ा, जिले में 103 एक्टिव केस
रविवार को जिले में कोरोना के 15 नए केस मिले और मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3266 पहुंच गया है। 24 मरीज ठीक हुए और अब तक 3118 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। वर्तमान में 103 एक्टिव केस हैं, जिनमें से 16 का जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में, 79 का होम आइसोलेशन में और आठ का अन्य अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 45 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

डीसी बोले-लड़ाई लंबी, सभी अलर्ट मोड पर रहें
डीसी सुजान सिंह ने कहा कि कोरोना के केस दोबारा तेजी से बढ़ने लगे हैं। कोरोना से लड़ाई लंबी है और सभी को अलर्ट मोड पर रहने की जरूरत है। किसी को भी खांसी, जुखाम जैसे कोरोना के लक्ष्ण नजर आएं तो घबराने की बजाय अपनी कोरोना की जांच करवाएं। सामाजिक दूरी, मास्क लगाना, बार-बार हाथ धोना जैसी आदतों को अपनी दिनचर्या में शुमार करना होगा। इसमें कोई भी लापरवाही नही बरतनी है। मास्क हमारी जिंदगी को बचाने का कार्य कर रहा है। दुकानदार मास्क लगाकर कार्य करें तथा ग्राहकों को भी कोरोना के बारे में जागरूक करें व बिना मास्क ग्राहक को सामान न दें। विशेषकर बच्चे व 70 या 80 वर्ष से अधिक की आयु के बुजुर्गों को अधिक ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है।

एंटीजन किट के लिए डिमांड भेजी गई है। जो मिली हैं उनका इस्तेमाल इमरजेंसी सेवाओं के लिए किया जा रहा है। जांच बढ़ाने के प्रयास लगातार किए जा रहे हैं। लोगों से अपील है कि वे जांच करवाने के लिए आगे आएं, ताकि कोरोना संक्रमण को फैलने से रोका जा सके। डाॅ. ओमप्रकाश, सिविल सर्जन, स्वास्थ्य विभाग कैथल।

