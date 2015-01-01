पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंधेरे में शहर:शहर के मुख्य मार्गों पर करीब 341 स्ट्रीट लाइट खराब, 3 माह बीते एजेंसी ने नहीं ली सुध

कैथल2 दिन पहले
अर्बन लोकल बॉडी मुख्यालय ने पूरे प्रदेश में नई स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगाने और पुरानी की रिपेयर करने का टेंडर दिया हुआ है। अगस्त माह के अंत में कैथल नगर परिषद ने एजेंसी को वर्क ऑर्डर जारी कर दिया था। इस बात को तीन माह बीत चुके हैं। लेकिन एजेंसी आज तक कैथल की सुध तक नहीं ली है। अभी तक एजेंसी ने कैथल जिले में कितनी नई लाइटें लगेंगी और कितनी रिपेयर होंगी उसका सर्वे तक नहीं करवाया है। जिससे नगर परिषद के अधिकारी परेशान हैं। नप की इलेक्ट्रिक विंग ने कई दिनों तक शहर में मुख्य मार्गों का सर्वे किया, जिसमें 341 स्ट्रीट लाइटें खराब मिली। इसके अलावा पांच हाई मास्क लाइटें खराब होने के कगार पर हैं। एक हाईमास्क लाइट में छह लाइटें होती हैं। इन लाइटों में किसी ने दो तो किसी में तीन लाइटें जल रही हैं। ये भी कब खराब हो जाएं पता नहीं है।

कहां-कहां स्ट्रीट लाइटें खराब

  • श्री विश्वकर्मा चौक से भगवान परशुराम चौक तक 100 स्ट्रीट लाइटों में से मात्र 30 लाइटें ही जल रही हैं। यहां पर स्ट्रीट लाइटों की वॉयर खराब है, जिसे रिपेयर किया जाना है।
  • पिहोवा चौक से अम्बाला रोड बाइपास तक 140 पोल लगे हुए हैं। यहां पर 70 स्ट्रीट लाइटें बंद हैं।
  • कुरुक्षेत्र रोड बाइपास से अमृत फार्म तक करीब 25 स्ट्रीट लाइटें बंद हैं।
  • जींद रोड पर रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज से बाइपास तक 154 स्ट्रीट लाइटें बंद हैं। यहां पर सीवरेज की पाइप डालते समय लाइटों की वॉयर टूटी थी, तब ये करीब दो साल हो गए यहां स्ट्रीट लाइटें बंद हैं।
  • पिहावो चौक से जिला सचिवालय तक 30 स्ट्रीट लाइटें बंद हैं।
  • करनाल रोड रेलवे फाटक से सर छोटू राम चौक और बस अड्डा मार्ग पर 32 लाइटें खराब हैं।
  • चंदाना गेट, डोगरा गेट, पंचायत भवन, सेक्ट-19-20 चिल्ड्रन पार्क में लगी हाईमास्क लाइटों की आधी से अधिक लाइटें खराब हैं, जिन्हें ठीक नहीं किया जा सकता है। क्योंकि इनका सामान नहीं मिलता है।

स्ट्रीट लाइटों की 30 दिन में करीब 450 शिकायतें, दावा- ठीक कर रहे
स्ट्रीट लाइटों की समस्या को हल करने के लिए नगर परिषद अलग से शिकायत केंद्र खोला गया है, जहां पर कोई भी व्यक्ति अपने वार्ड की स्ट्रीट लाइट की समस्या दर्ज करवा सकता है। इसके लिए फोन नंबर भी जारी किया गया है। इस केंद्र पर हर रोज 15 के करीब शिकायतें आती हैं। एक माह की बात करें तो करीब 450 शिकायतें आती हैं। नगर परिषद इलेक्ट्रिक विंग का दावा है कि सभी शिकायतों को दो दिन के अंदर ठीक कर दिया जाता है। हालांकि सोडियम लाइटों को सामान नहीं मिल रहा है। इसके बाद भी लाइटों को रिपेयर कर ठीक किया जा रहा है। ताकि शहरवासियों को परेशानी न हो।

शहर में लगी हैं 11 हजार स्ट्रीट लाइट
शहर में इस समय करीब 11 हजार स्ट्रीट लाइटें वार्डों, बाजारें व मुख्य मार्गों पर लगी हुई हैं। जिन पर नगर परिषद करीब 54 लाख रुपए सालाना खर्च करती है। मुख्य मार्गों के साथ-साथ शहर के अंदर भी स्ट्रीट लाइटें खराब हैं। लेकिन नई एजेंसी द्वारा काम न शुरू करने के बाद समस्या आ रही है। शहर की ज्यादातर स्ट्रीट लाइटें बंद पड़ी है। ऐसे में लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

एजेंसी को पत्र लिख कर कैथल में जल्द काम शुरु करने को कहा गया है। नई लाइटें लगाने और पुरानी रिपेयर का काम नई एजेंसी को ही करना है। फिर भी शहर में जो लाइटें खराब हैं और ठीक हो सकती हैं, उन्हें ठीक किया जा रहा है। मोहन लाल, सचिव नगर परिषद

