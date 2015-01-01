पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदूषण:एक्यूआई 300 के ऊपर, पटाखे बेचे या जलाए तो होगी धारा 188 व एक्सप्लोसिव एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में प्रदूषण का स्तर (एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स) शुक्रवार को 300 के ऊपर रहा। प्रशासन ने गुरुवार को ही 2019 व 2020 के प्रदूषण के मूल्यांकन के बाद पटाखे बेचने और चलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है और आदेशों की उल्लंघना करने वालों पर धारा-188 तथा एक्सप्लोसिव एक्ट-1884 व एक्सप्लोसिव रूल्स 2008 के तहत कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी है।

हालांकि प्रशासन के प्रतिबंध लगाने से पहले ही शहर में पटाखों का स्टॉक पहुंच चुका है और छोटे दुकानदार पटाखों के लिए ऑर्डर भी दे चुके हैं। विशेषकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में पटाखों की बिक्री व लोगों को चलाने से रोकना प्रशासन के लिए बड़ी चुनौती होगी। हालांकि डीसी सुजान सिंह का कहना है कि एसपी, एडीसी, संबंधित एरिया के एसडीएम, सिटी मजिस्ट्रेट, डीडीपीओ, सभी तहसीलदार व नायब तहसीलदार, सभी डीएसपी, बीडीपीओ, नगर परिषद के ईओ व सभी नगरपालिकाओं के सचिव व संबंधित थाना के एसएचओ को आदेशों की पालना के निर्देश दिए गए हैं, ताकि वायु प्रदूषण न हो। उनकी लोगों से अपील है कि वे पटाखों रहित दिवाली मनाएं।

कोरोना के 8 संक्रमित और डेंगू का एक नया केस मिला

शुक्रवार को जिले में कोरोना के आठ और डेंगू का एक नया केस मिला। जिले में अब कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या 3122 और डेंगू के मरीजों की संख्या 84 पहुंच गई है। अब तक कोरोना से 45 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। 12 मरीज ठीक भी हुए हैं और अब तक 2976 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। एक्टिव केसों की संख्या एक बार फिर घटकर 105 रह गई है।

एक्टिव केसों में से 14 का इलाज जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में, 74 का होम आइसोलेशन में व 13 का अन्य अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है। वहीं डेंगू का नया केस चिचड़ान मोहल्ला में 26 वर्षीय युवक के रूप में मिला है। बता दें कि पिछले करीब 15 दिनों से रोजाना डेंगू के नए मामले सामने आ रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें