सजा:दुकान किराए पर लेने के बहाने महिलाओं से जेवर ठगने का आरोपी भेजा जेल

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • गहनों के डिजाइन दिखाने के बहाने की थी वारदात

गांव टीक में सोना-चांदी जेवरात के धंधे हेतू दुकान किराए पर लेने के बहाने जालसाजी पूर्वक महिला के सोना जेवर हड़पने के मामले में वांछित आरोपी को थाना सदर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी को पहले चौकी क्योड़क पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार करके उक्त मामले में टीक निवासी महिला से जालसाजी पूर्वक हड़पी गई 2 सोना अंगूठी बरामद की जा चुकी है। आरोपी न्यायालय के आदेशानुसार न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है।

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि 25 सितंबर को एक व्यक्ति ने सोना-चांदी जेवरात का धंधा करने के लिए गांव टीक में दुकान किराए पर लेते हुए बताया कि उनकी कैथल सर्राफा बाजार में ज्वेलर्स की दुकान है। अगले दिन उसने मजदूरों से दुकान की सफाई करवाई। दुकान मालिक के मकान में जाकर उसके घरवालों को कहने लगा कि अपने जेवरात दिखा दो ताकि मैं उस डिजाइन के गहने तैयार कर सकूं। वहां से वह धोखाधड़ी पूर्वक एक सोना मंगलसूत्र तथा 2 सोना अंगूठी लेकर मौके से फरार हो गया।

मामले की जांच थाना सदर पुलिस के एसआई अशोक कुमार ने करते हुए वधवा कॉलोनी पानीपत निवासी आरोपी सिकंदरपाल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपी ने कबूला कि वह अलग-अलग गांव कस्बों में अलग-अलग नाम से दुकान किराए पर लेकर इसी प्रकार ठगी करने का धंधा करता था।

आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए प्रोटेक्शन वारंट जारी करवाए गये थे। विदित रहे कि इसी प्रकार क्योड़क निवासी महिला से जालसाजी पूर्वक जेवरात हड़पने के मामले में उक्त आरोपी को चौकी क्योड़क पुलिस द्वारा 8 नवंबर को पानीपत में दबिश देकर गिरफ्तार किया गया था जिससे पुलिस रिमांड के दौरान हड़पे गए जेवरात तथा वारदात में प्रयोग बाइक बरामद कर ली है।

