381 पहुंचा एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स:अम्बाला के बाद प्रदेश में कैथल की हवा सबसे जहरीली, शाम होते ही छाने लगता है स्मॉग, आखों में हो रही जलन

कैथल35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैथल| वातावरण में फैला हुआ स्मॉग जिस कारण आम आदमी की आंखों में जलन व अस्थमा के मरीजों को हो रही परेशानी। स्मॉग से ढका हुआ गांव।

प्रदूषण के मामले में कैथल ने औद्योगिक क्षेत्र कहलाने वाले फरीदाबाद, पानीपत और गुरुग्राम को भी पीछे छोड़ दिया है। प्रदेश में अम्बाला के बाद कैथल की हवा सबसे जहरीली हो गई है। कैथल का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 381 दर्ज किया गया है जो सिर्फ 390 अम्बाला से कम है। जबकि गुरुग्राम का 275, फरीदाबाद का 321 और पानीपत का 324 दर्ज किया गया है।

धान का कटोरा कहे जाने वाले जिलों में भी कैथल की हवा सबसे जहरीली है। जबकि कुरुक्षेत्र में एक्यूआई का स्तर 367, जींद में 316, करनाल का 260 है। जबकि पूरे प्रदेश में यमुनानगर की हवा सबसे स्वच्छ है और वहां का एक्यूआई सिर्फ 83 दर्ज किया गया है। हवा जहरीली होने से शाम होते ही आसमान में स्मॉग छाने लगा है और जलन महसूस होने लगी है।

बता दें कि एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स को 0 से 50 तक ही सही माना गया है। एक्यूआई का स्तर इससे ज्यादा होने पर यह स्वास्थ्य के लिए नुकसानदाया है। विशेष तौर पर अस्थमा व हार्ट के मरीजों को सीधे प्रभावित करता है। कैथल में एक्यूआई का स्तर किसी भी व्यक्ति के लिए सही नहीं और बुजुर्गों व बीमार व्यक्ति को इस स्थिति में घरों से बाहर निक लने से बचना या फिर मास्क लगाकर बाहर निकलना चाहिए।

