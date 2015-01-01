पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सर्विस गन से गोली लगने से हादसा:दोस्त की मौत के बाद तनाव में चल रहे एसबीआई के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड की ड्यूटी के दौरान गोली लगने से मौत

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैथल| बैंक से सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के शव को बाहर लाते मृतक के साथी। 
  • पुलिस का तर्क बंदूक चेक करते समय चली गोली
  • पांच मिनट पहले ही ड्यूटी पर पहुंचा था पूर्व सैनिक बलिंद्र

करनाल रोड पर जिला सचिवालय के नजदीक स्थित भारतीय स्टेट बैंक के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड की ड्यूटी के दौरान संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में गोली लगने से मौत हो गई। हादसा सुबह 9.30 बजे ड्यूटी के दौरान हुआ। गोली चलने की आवाज सुनकर सफाई कर्मी आदि पहुंचे तो सिक्योरिटी गार्ड बलिंद्र सिंह (54) खून से लथपथ पड़ा था। उसे ठुड्डी के नीचे गले के ऊपरी हिस्से में गोली लगी थी। जिससे मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

बलिंद्र मूल रूप से गांव कोटड़ा का रहने वाला था। काफी सालों से कैथल में रह रहा था। ब्रांच मैनेजर का कहना है कि एक साथी कर्मचारी की मौत के बाद बलिंद्र कई दिन से तनाव में था। वहीं पुलिस व परिजनों का कहना है कि बंदूक को चेक करते समय अचानक चली गोली से हादसा हुआ। बलिंद्र सिंह के बेटे अमन के बयान के आधार पर सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस ने सीआरपीसी 174 के तहत इत्तेफाकिया मौत की कार्रवाई की है।

सेना से रिटायर्ड था बलिंद्र, 10 साल से कर रहा था नाैकरी

बलिंद्र सेना से रिटायर्ड था। रिटायरमेंट के बाद वह बैंक में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के तौर पर तैनात था। करीब 8- 10 साल से नौकरी कर रहा था। ड्यूटी के बाद बंदूक को बैंक में ही रिकॉर्ड रूम में रख जाता था। बुधवार सुबह वह ड्यूटी पर आया। करीब साढ़े 9 बजे एटीएम गार्ड व सफाईकर्मी को गोली चलने की आवाज सुनाई दी। उस समय बैंक में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड व सफाई कर्मचारी ही होते हैं। मैनेजर का कहना है कि बैंक का अन्य स्टाफ 9.45 तक पहुंचता है। गोली की आवाज सुनकर वहां मौजूद कर्मी पहुंचे तो बलिंद्र सिंह अपनी कुर्सी के पास खून से लथपथ पड़ा था। गोली लगने से उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। गोली चलने की सूचना के बाद डीएसपी दलीप सिंह, सिविल लाइन थाना एसएचओ, फारेंसिक टीम मौके पर पहुंची। जिस बंदूक के साथ हादसा हुआ पुलिस ने वह कब्जे में ले ली है। हादसे के बाद बैंक को बंद करके बाहर सूचना चस्पा कर दी गई। बलिंद्र सिंह के दो बेटे हैं। बड़ा बेटा एमबीबीएस कर रहा है, छोटा बेटा एमबीबीएस के लिए कोचिंग ले रहा है। पत्नी गृहणी है और घर में किसी प्रकार की कोई परेशानी नहीं थी।

सुबह 9:25 पर बैंक आया था बलिंद्र: बैंक मैनेजर

बैंक मैनेजर विशाल संधू ने बताया कि बलिंद्र सिंह ड्यूटी के परफेक्ट थे। ड्यूटी पर टाइम पर आते और टाइम पर ही जाते थे, कोई समस्या नहीं थी। कुछ दिन पहले हमारे हेड मैसेंजर राजेंद्र कुमार की मौत हो गई। राजेंद्र कुमार को पहले कोरोना हुआ, फिर लकवा मार गया, उसके बाद ब्रेन का ऑपरेशन हुआ और अंत में मौत हो गई। उसके बाद बलिंद्र सिंह डिप्रेशन में रहने लगे। मुझे भी एक दो बार रोते हुए कहा कि हमारा साथी चला गया। दोनों का आपसी लगाव अच्छा था, उसे ये इमोशनल भी ले गए। सफाई कर्मचारी व एटीएम गार्ड ने मुझे बताया कि बलिंद्र सिंह करीब 9.25 पर आए थे। उसके बाद भी हादसा हुआ। बाकी स्टाफ 9.30 के बाद आना शुरू होता है।

मृतक के बेटे अमन के बयान दर्ज किए हैं। बंदूक को चेक करते समय अचानक गोली चलने से हादसा हुआ। मामले में सीआरपीसी की धारा 174 के तहत इत्तेफाकिया मौत की कार्रवाई की गई है। इंस्पेक्टर गुरविंद्र सिंह, एसएचओ सिविल लाइन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें