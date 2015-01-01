पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:सभी बनवाएं अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र, अब तक 1.42 लाख परिवार हो चुके अपडेट: एडीसी

कैथल2 दिन पहले
एडीसी सतबीर सिंह ने कहा कि सभी विभाग अपने अधीनस्थ कर्मचारियों के साथ-साथ योजना का लाभ प्राप्त करने वाले लाभार्थियों का परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाना सुनिश्चित करें। शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए अपने-अपने स्तर पर अधिकारी प्लान तैयार करें और 30 नवंबर तक इसमें प्रगति नजर आनी चाहिए, जिसकी समय-समय पर समीक्षा भी की जाएगी।

वे सचिवालय में परिवार पहचान पत्र के संदर्भ में बैठक के दौरान अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दे रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि परिवार पहचान पत्र कार्य को प्राथमिकता से लें। अधिक से अधिक परिवारों का पीपीपी बनवाना सुनिश्चित करें। यही नहीं अपने अधीनस्थ अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को भी निर्देश दें कि वे भी अपना-अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवा लें।

ताकि सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओं का लाभ उन्हें दिया जा सके। अब तक 1 लाख 42 हजार 566 परिवार पहचान पत्र अपडेट हो चुके हैं। मौके पर सीएमजीजीए पांखुरी गुप्ता, डीआईओ दीपक खुराना, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी शमशेर सिरोही, जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी दलीप सिंह के अलावा नगर पालिका सचिव आदि मौजूद रहे।

