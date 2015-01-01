पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर विधायक गोलन को दिया ज्ञापन

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • बोले- मंत्री ने डायरेक्टर से मीटिंग का किया था वादा, नहीं किया पूरा

आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर एंड हेल्पर यूनियन ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर हलका पूंडरी के विधायक रणधीर सिंह गोलन को ज्ञापन दिया। यूनियन की जिला प्रधान कमला दयौरा, जिला सचिव राजबाला व उपप्रधान सुनीता धीमान ने बताया कि गत अगस्त व सितंबर मास में यूनियन ने महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री कमलेश ढांडा को ज्ञापन देकर समस्या बताई थी लेकिन मंत्री ने उनकी समस्याओं पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया।

उन्होंने बकाया वेतन तो दिलाया था लेकिन डायरेक्टर से यूनियन की मीटिंग करवाने का वादा आज तक पूरा नहीं किया इसलिए आज उन्होंने विधायक को ज्ञापन सौंपा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मौजूदा सरकार ने कोरोना की आड़ में मजदूरों के कानूनी अधिकारों पर हमला बोला हुआ है। मजदूर कर्मचारी विरोधी चार लेबर कोड बनाए दिए हैं। सरकारी संस्थानों का निजीकरण व ठेकेदारी प्रथा को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है। यूनियन नेताओं ने कहा कि यदि अब भी सरकार ने हमारी मांगें पूरी नहीं की तो आंगनबाड़ी कर्मचारी आगामी 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल पर रहेंगी और आंदोलन करेंगी।

आंगनबाड़ी वर्करों की प्रमुख मांग| केंद्र सरकार द्वारा दिया जाने वाला आंगनबाड़ी कर्मियों का बकाया मानदेय जल्द से जल्द दिया जाए। मानदेय प्रत्येक महीने की 7 तारीख तक देना सुनिश्चित किया जाए। वितरित किए जाने वाले खाद्य पदार्थों की गुणवत्ता व मात्रा बढ़ाई जाए। वितरण के लिए पैकिंग की व्यवस्था हो। सेंटराें का बकाया किराया व फ्लेक्सी फंड आदि समय पर दिया जाए। मिनी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को पूर्ण केंद्र का दर्जा देकर उसमें हेल्पर्स की नियुक्ति की जाए।

भारत सरकार द्वारा 2018 में आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर के मानदेय में 1500 रुपए व हेल्पर के मानदेय में 750 रुपए की बढ़ोतरी की घोषणा की गई थी परंतु यह बढ़ा हुआ मानदेय हमें नहीं मिला। यह बढ़ी हुई मानदेय राशि हमारे खातों में तुरंत डलवाई जाए। ऑनलाइन रिपोर्ट भेजने की ट्रेनिंग दी जाए व मोबाइल खर्च दिया जाए। हमारे विभाग के अतिरिक्त दूसरे विभाग का काम करवाते हैं तो इसका आदेश हमें लिखित में दें व इसका अतिरिक्त मेहनताना भी दें।

