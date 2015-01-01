पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तालाबों का होगा सुधारीकरण:महाभारतकालीन तीर्थों और ऐतिहासिक तालाबों के सौंदर्यीकरण और सुधारीकरण के लिए आर्किटेक्ट की टीम ने तालाबों का जुटाया डाटा

कैथलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैथल| महाभारत कालीन तीर्थ श्री वृद्धकेदार तीर्थ का वीडियो बना कर डाटा जुटाते आर्किटेक्ट आबिद तथा तीर्थ के बारे में जानकारी देते नगर परिषद के पटवारी जोगी राम व कर्मचारी बलविंद्र कुमार।
  • कैथल शहर में सात तालाबों का होगा सुधारीकरण, दिल्ली की आर्किटेक्ट टीम तैयार करेगी पूरा प्रोजेक्ट, ऐतिहासिक तालाबों को प्राचीन स्वरूप व मान्यता दिलाने का प्रयास

महाभारतकालीन तीर्थ श्री वृद्धकेदार तीर्थ समेत शहर के धार्मिक व ऐतिहासिक महत्व वाले सात तालाबों और तीर्थों के सुधारीकरण और सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए दिल्ली की एजेंसी से आर्किटेक्ट की टीम आदिब के नेतृत्व में कैथल पहुंची। उनकी टीम में सादिम और सैफ हाशिमी भी शामिल हैं। इसके साथ शहर के सभी तालाबों की स्थिति व उनका ऐतिहासिक महत्व बताने के लिए नगर परिषद की बिल्डिंग ब्रांच से बलिंद्र कुमार और पटवारी जोगी राम टीम के साथ रहे और उनका मार्गदर्शन किया।

आर्किटेक्ट आदिब ने बताया कि टीम सुबह सबसे पहले चिल्ड्रन और जवाहर पार्क स्थित महाभारतकालीन श्री वृद्धकेदार तीर्थ पर पहुंचे। यहां पर टीम ने वीडियोग्राफी की और तीर्थ पर क्या-क्या किया जा सकता है, उसका खाका तैयार किया। इसके बाद टीम अन्नदेव तालाब रजनी कॉलोनी, डाक जोहड़ी नीम साहिब गुरु द्वारा, सर्वदेव तालाब, गैबी साहिब तालाब पर गई और वहां की स्थिति को देखा।

पटवारी जोगी राम ने सभी तालाबों की लंबाई व चौड़ाई के बारे में जानकारी दी। ताकि प्रोजेक्ट बेहतर तरीके से तैयार हो सके। बता दें कि सरकार चाहती है कि प्राचीन महत्व रखने वाले तालाबों व तीर्थों की महत्ता फिर से बहाल हो। इसके लिए पूरे प्रदेश में अलग-अलग एजेंसियों को हॉयर कर प्रोजेक्ट तैयार करवाए जा रहे हैं। प्रोजेक्ट के हिसाब से तालाबों पर सौंदर्यीकरण का काम होगा। एक तालाब पर कितनी राशि खर्च होगी उसका ब्यौरा तैयार किया जाएगा।

इन तालाबों का होगा जीर्णोद्वार और सौंदर्यीकरण

शहर के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में स्थित ऐतिहासिक व धार्मिक महत्व वाले सर्वदेव तालाब, नजदीक रेलवे स्टेशन, डाक जोहडी, नीम साहिब गुरुद्वारा के पीछे, गैबी साहब मंदिर तालाब, चंदाना रोड कैथल, महाभारतकालीन तीर्थ श्री वृद्धकेदार तीर्थ, चिल्ड्रन पार्क, श्री वृद्धकेदार तीर्थ, भाग दो, जवाहर पार्क, अन्नदेव तालाब, पट्टी चौधरी नजदीक रजनी कॉलोनी और उसका दूसरा हिस्सा, पट्टी खौत स्थित तालाब, ऐतिहासिक बाबड़ी, पुराना अस्पताल परिसर के जीर्णोंद्वार और सौंदर्यीकरण का प्रोजेक्ट तैयार किया जा रहा है।

तालाब की वर्तमान स्थिति

वर्तमान समय में श्री वृद्धकेदार तीर्थ को छोड़ कर सभी तालाबों की स्थित खराब है। तालाबों के स्थान पर लोगों ने अवैध कब्जा किया हुआ है। कहीं पर सड़क के लिए तालाब में मिट्टी डाल कर तालाब कम कर दिया गया है, तो कहीं भी गंदगी डाली जा रही है। ऐतिहासिक महत्व होने के बाद भी लोगों ने इन तालाबों की देखरेख नहीं की। जिस कारण इनकी हालत खराब है। वृद्धकेदार तीर्थ चिल्ड्रन पार्क में होने के कारण यहां पर सफाई व्यवस्था ठीक है। इसके चारों और सैर करने के लिए रास्ता बना हुआ है और मंदिर भी यहां बने हुए हैं। नगर परिषद इसका विशेष ध्यान रखती है। जिस कारण इस तीर्थ की स्थिति ठीक है।

सरकार के आदेशानुसार प्राइवेट एजेंसी सभी चिन्हित तालाबों का पूरा प्रोजेक्ट तैयार करने के लिए सर्वे कर रही है। तालाबों के हिसाब से कितनी राशि और क्या-क्या उसमें काम होगा उसका पूरा ब्यौरा तैयार किया जा रहा है। -हिमांशु लाटका, एक्सइएन नगर परिषद, कैथल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें