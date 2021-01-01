पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:2 साल पहले पूंडरी के मनी ट्रांसफर ऑफिस में लूटपाट करने का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • वारदात में शामिल तीन अन्य आरोपी पहले ही किए जा चुके हैं काबू
  • जनवरी 2019 में पूंडरी में मनी ट्रांसफर ऑफिस से लूटे थे डॉलर व रुपए

पूंडरी स्थित मनीट्रांसफर दुकान से पिस्तौल के बल पर 3 लाख रुपए की लूटपाट मामले में वांछित कुख्यात आरोपी को सीआईए-टू पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी के हिस्से आई नकदी तथा वारदात में प्रयोग अवैध पिस्तौल की बरामदगी समेत पूछताछ के लिए आरोपी का 2 दिन के लिए पुलिस रिमांड हासिल किया है।

उक्त मामले मेें पुलिस द्वारा 3 अन्य आरोपी पहले ही गिरफ्तार किए जा चुके हैं। सीआईए-टू प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर सोमबीर ने बताया कि वार्ड-3 पूंडरी निवासी सुशील कुमार उर्फ बिटू गोशाला चौक पूंडरी तीर्थ मार्केट स्थित दुकान में मनीट्रांसफर, रेलवे टिकट व एयरवेज टिकट बुकिंग आदी का कार्य करता है। 17 जनवरी 2019 की शाम करीब 6.45 बजे जब वह अपने भांजे मोहित उर्फ सन्नी निवासी कुरुक्षेत्र तथा गुरजीत सिंह निवासी पूंडरी सहित दुकान में बैठा था।

पिस्तौल लिए हुए तीन अज्ञात युवक दुकान में घुसे जो मुंह ढांपे हुए थे। आरोपियों ने तीनों को पिस्तौल की नोक पर कवर करके 1700 यूएस डॉलर, 200 कनेडियन डॉलर तथा एक लाख 10 हजार रुपए लूटते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी देकर दुकान को बाहर से शटर गिरा बाइक पर फरार हो गए।

उक्त मामले की जांच सीआईए-टू पुलिस ने करते हुए नवप्रीत उर्फ संधू उर्फ लाहोरिया निवासी समाना पंजाब, अंकुर उर्फ मनी निवासी हंसपुर जिला हापुड़ यूपी तथा आरोपियों को वारदात उपरांत शरण देने वाले आरोपी आशा राम निवासी लाठ जिला सोनीपत को पहले ही गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। उक्त मामल में की जांच के दौरान सीआईए-टू पुलिस के एएसआई प्रदीप कुमार ने करते हुए आरोपी पवन उर्फ पहलवान निवासी नारा जिला सोनीपत 28 जनवरी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी पवन को 9 अगस्त 2019 को पीओ करार दिया जा चुका है।

सीआईए प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर सोमबीर ने बताया कि 17 जनवरी को आरोपी अंकुर अपने साथी नवप्रीत उर्फ लहौरिया निवासी समाना समेत देहरादून से अपने साथी पवन उर्फ पहलवान निवासी नेहरा जिला सोनीपत के बुलाने पर बस द्वारा बस स्टैंड कुरुक्षेत्र पहुंचे। कुरुक्षेत्र से पवन व एक अन्य युवक आई-10 ग्रांड गाड़ी पर पूंडरी पहुंचे।

थोड़ी देर वाद वहां पर सचिन उर्फ भांजा निवासी दसोदिया जिला झज्जर बाइक समेत पहुंच गया, जिसने बताया कि उसने अपने साथी से मिलकर वेस्टन यूनियन दुकान वालों की रैकी की हुई है, जहां से रुपए लूटने है। सचिन ने अंकित व नवप्रीत को एक बाइक, दो पिस्तौल तथा कारतूस उपलब्ध करवाए, जबकि पवन पहलवान पहले ही पिस्टल लिए हुए था तथा दुकान की पहचान करवाई गई, जिसके बाद उन्होंने वारदात को अंजाम दिया। अभियोग में वांछित चल रहा आरोपी सचिन कई अन्य मामलों में तिहाड़ जेल में बंद है, जिसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए माननीय न्यायालय की मार्फत प्रौटेक्शन वांरट जारी करवाए गये हैं। जिसे नियमानुसार कार्रवाई के तहत जल्द गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

