पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एडमिशन:आरकेएसडी कॉलेज में बीए, बीएससी व बीकॉम में बढ़ी 10 प्रतिशत सीटें

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार से कर सकेंगे आवेदन, अभी ऑनलाइन होगी पढ़ाई

आरकेएसडी कॉलेज में दाखिला लेने से वंचित रहे विद्यार्थियों के लिए राहत भरी खबरें हैं। विश्वविद्यालय ने कॉलेज को मॉर्निंग सेशन में बीए, बीएससी व बीकॉम में 10 प्रतिशत सीटें बढ़ाने की अनुमति दे दी है, जबकि सांध्यकालीन सत्र में बीए की 10 प्रतिशत सीटें बढ़ाई गई हैं। बढ़ी हुई सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए विद्यार्थी सोमवार से आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

आरकेएसडी कॉलेज में एडवाइजरी कमेटी की सिफारिशों के अनुसार एक कमेटी का गठन किया गया, जिसने कक्षाओं के सही संचालन की एक रूपरेखा प्रस्तुत की। इसमें निर्णय लिया गया कि उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देशानुसार अभी ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं का संचालन जारी रहेगा। 16 नवंबर से कोविड-19 के लिए निर्धारित नियमों को मानते हुए विशेष परिस्थितियों में ऑफलाइन कक्षाओं का आरंभ किया जा सकता है। इसमें केवल उन बच्चों को कॉलेज आने की अनुमति होगी जो लैपटॉप, मोबाइल एवं इंटरनेट की सुविधा जुटाने में असमर्थ हैं। इनकी संख्या प्रति कक्षा अधिकतम 20 रहेगी। वे ऑफलाइन या ऑनलाइन स्मार्ट रूम में कक्षाओं को लगा सकते हैं।

प्रत्येक कक्षा 45 मिनट की होगी तथा प्राध्यापक हाजिरी रजिस्टर भी तैयार रखेंगे। कॉलेज कैंपस में कोरोना संबंधित नियमों-मास्क लगाना, उचित दूरी एवं निरंतर हाथों की सफाई आदि का अवश्य पालन करना होगा। इसके अलावा सभी विद्यार्थियों को अपने माता-पिता का हस्ताक्षरित सहमति पत्र भी कॉलेज प्रशासन को देना होगा।

प्राध्यापकों को विद्यार्थियों संबंधित सारी जानकारी उपलब्ध करवाकर वाट्सएप ग्रुप बनवा दिए गए हैं। ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं के लिए गूगल मीट एप एवं जूम एप दोनों का सुविधानुसार प्रयोग किया जाएगा। प्राध्यापक विषय संबंधित सलाह मशवरा देने के लिए विद्यार्थियों को बुला सकते हैं पर इनकी संख्या 20 से ज्यादा नहीं हो सकती तथा कोरोना गाइडलाइन को मानना जरूरी होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें