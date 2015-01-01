पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बार एसोसिएशन चुनाव:दो पूर्व प्रधानों की टक्कर में बेरवाल 38 वोटों से जीतकर तीसरी बार बने प्रधान, गौतम हारे

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला बार एसोसिएशन के शुक्रवार को हुए चुनाव में दो पूर्व प्रधानों की सीधी टक्कर में नफे सिंह बेरवाल तीसरी बार प्रधान बन गए। उन्होंने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी अशोक गौतम को 38 वोटों के अंतर से हरा दिया। उपप्रधान पद पर हुए तिकोने मुकाबले में प्रदीप धारीवाल ने 119 वोटों के अंतर से प्रतिद्वंदी प्रेम छाबड़ा को पटखनी दी। सचिव पद पर भी तिकोना मुकाबला हुआ, जिसमें मनीष राठी ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी नवीन बिढ़ान को 16 वोट के अंतर से मात दी।

सह सचिव पद पर सुनील कुमार मनचंदा द्वारा नाम वापस लिए जाने से रितेश सिरोही को निर्विरोध सह सचिव चुन लिया गया है। इसी प्रकार कोषाध्यक्ष पद चुनाव के सीधे मुकाबले में हेमराज वधवा ने संजीव सैनी को 33 मतों से हरा दिया। नफे सिंह बेरवाल इससे पहले 2004-2005 तथा 2010-2012 में बार एसोसिएशन के दो बार प्रधान रह चुके हैं।

एक बार उन्हें सर्वसम्मति से प्रधान चुना गया था। जबकि दूसरी बार के चुनाव में उन्होंने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी को करीब 40 वोटों के अंतर से हराया था। इससे पहले दो बार सेक्रेटरी भी रह चुके हैं। प्रधान नफे सिंह बेरवाल ने जीत के बाद कहा कि उनकी प्राथमिकता वकीलों के हितों के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास करना रहेगा। वे सभी को साथ लेकर चलेंगे।

4 अप्रैल को पूरा हुआ था कार्यक्रम, 7 माह बाद हुए चुनाव

जिला बार एसोसिएशन की निवर्तमान कार्यकारिणी का कार्यकाल चार अप्रैल 2020 को पूरा हो गया था, लेकिन लॉकडाउन की वजह से ये चुनाव पोस्टपोन हो गए थे। करीब 7 माह बाद बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव हुए। चुनाव अधिकारी की भूमिका सीएल उप्पल, विजय शर्मा तथा बलवान सिंह जौहर ने निभाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें