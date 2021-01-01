पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:गहरी धुंध में कार की टक्कर से बाइक चालक मजदूर की मौत

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
  • नेशनल हाइवे पर क्योड़क के नजदीक हादसा

गुरुवार रात गहरी धुंध में हिसार-चंडीगढ़ नेशनल हाइवे पर क्योड़क के नजदीक कार की टक्कर से बाइक चालक मजदूर की मौत हो गई। हादसे में घायल राजमिस्त्री की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है। कुरुक्षेत्र जिला के गांव भटहेड़ी निवासी श्यामलाल ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसके गांव का बलदेव उर्फ देवा मजदूरी करता है।

28 जनवरी को वह और बलदेव उर्फ देवा बाइक पर क्योड़क से पिहोवा की तरफ जा रहे थे। बाइक को बलदेव चला रहा था और वह पीछे बैठा था। रात करीब साढ़े 9 बजे गांव थाना गुजरां से थोड़ा पीछे हाइवे पर सामने से कार चालक गलत दिशा में आया और धुंध के कारण कार चालक ने बाइक को सीधी टक्कर मारी।

टक्कर लगते ही बलदेव उछलकर गाड़ी के बोनट व अगले शीशे पर जा गिरा। वह बाइक समेत सड़क पर गिर गया। हादसे के बाद आरोपी चालक कार समेत मौके से फरार हो गया। राहगीरों ने उन्हें पिहोवा के सरकारी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया। डॉक्टरों ने उसे कुरुक्षेत्र रेफर कर दिया, जबकि बलदेव सिंह की हादसे में मौत हो गई। क्योड़क चौकी से एएसआई रामफल ने बताया कि कार चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया।

