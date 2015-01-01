पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुहला चीका:बिरखन पट्टी दरवाजा बनेगा सुंदर व माई बाड़ा के पास बनेगा भव्य स्वागतद्वार

गुहला चीका4 घंटे पहले
गुहला चीका| चीका गांव के प्राचीन दरवाजे बिरखन पट्टी के जीर्णोद्धार का चल रहा कार्य।
  • रंगीन लाइटों की रोशनी इन धरोहरों की सुंदरता को लगाएंगी चार चांद

पुराने समय में चीका गांव के चारों तरफ बने चार दरवाजों में से तीन दरवाजे अपना अस्तित्व खो चुके हैं। आजकल केवल बिरखन पट्टी वाला दरवाजा ही बचा है। देखरेख के अभाव में यह दरवाजा भी काफी खस्ता हालत में पहुंच गया था। चीका गांव के लोगों की मांग पर नगरपालिका ने इस दरवाजे का जीर्णोद्धार करवाने का फैसला लिया है। वार्ड की पार्षद नीतू व उनके पति सलिंद्र ने बताया कि पुराने समय में गांव के की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर चार दरवाजे बनाए गए थे, जिन्हें दिन में खुला रखा जाता और शाम होते ही बंद कर दिया जाता था।

नीतू ने बताया कि समय के साथ-साथ 3 दरवाजे अपना अस्तित्व खो चुके हैं। लेकिन बिरखन पट्टी का दरवाजा आज भी अच्छी हालत में है। गांव वासियों की मांग पर इस दरवाजे का जीर्णोद्धार करवाया जा रहा है जिसका काफी काम पूरा हो चुका है। नपा चेयरपर्सन अमनदीप कौर ने बताया कि इस दरवाजे को लाल रंग के पत्थरों से सजाया जाएगा। दरवाजे के दोनों तरफ कमरों का निर्माण करवाया गया व पहली मंजिल पर एक बड़ा हाल बनाया गया है। चेयरपर्सन ने बताया कि किसी समय में बलबेहड़ा रोड की तरफ बने माई बाड़ा (महिलाओं के बैठने के लिए बना एक विशेष स्थान) के पास बना दरवाजा गांव का मुख्यद्वार होता था।

अब यह दरवाजा तो अपना अस्तित्व खो चुका है। लेकिन नगरपालिका ने इस दरवाजे के स्थान पर एक भव्य स्वागत द्वारा बनाने का निर्णय लिया है जिसका निर्माण कार्य जल्द ही शुरू करवा दिया जाएगा। चेयरपर्सन ने बताया कि इन दरवाजों को लाल व सफेद रंग के पत्थरों से सजाया जाएगा व रंगीन लाइटें लगवाई जाएंगी। चेयरपर्सन ने कहा कि उनका प्रयास है कि चीका गांव की पुरानी सुंदरता एक बार फिर से लौट आए, ताकि आज की युवा पीढ़ी पुराने समय की धरोहरों से रू-ब-रू हो सकें। नगरपालिका द्वारा चीका गांवों की धरोहरों को उनके असली रूप में लौटाने पर गांववासी गुरनाम सिंह, कर्मबीर सिंह, पूर्व सरपंच केहर सिंह, डाॅ. रामकुमार, हरि सिंह, पूर्व पार्षद सूबे सिंह ने चेयरपर्सन अमनदीप शर्मा व सरकार का आभार प्रकट किया है।

