व्यापार में तेजी:2 दिन में 60 करोड़ से ज्यादा का बिजनेस, धनतेरस पर सोना व चांदी की बिक्री ने बढ़ाई बाजार की चमक, 2019 के मुकाबले 2 गुनी

  • चार पहिया गाड़ियों की बिक्री में कमी आई, अच्छे ऑफर के बाद भी कम बिकी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम

दो दिन तक मनाई गई धनतेरस का सीधा असर बाजार पर दिखा और दो दिन में सोना, चांदी, वाहनों व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम का 60 करोड़ से अधिक का बिजनेस हुआ। सबसे ज्यादा खरीद सोने व चांदी की हुई। 28 से 30 प्रतिशत महंगाई के बाद भी सोने के कंगन, चूड़ियां, सिक्के व गहने खूब बिके। वहीं चांदी के सिक्के, बर्तन व मूर्तियां को भी लोगों ने खूब खरीदा।

राजा रिखी ब्रांड के संचालक रजत अग्रवाल का कहना है कि उनके शोरूम पर 2019 के मुकाबले सोने व चांदी की सेल दौगुनी हुई है। वहीं अरूण आभूषण भंडार के संचालक अरूण सर्राफ ने कहा कि कोरोना के बावजूद पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में करीब डेढ़ गुना बिक्री अधिक रही। हालांकि सोने व चांदी के भाव तेज होने के कारण छोटी आइटमों की बिक्री इस बार ज्यादा रही। कोरोना के बावजूद दोपहिया वाहनों की बिक्री में भी तेजी दिखी। होंडा कंपनी के मालिक करन जेटली ने कहा कि दो दिन धनतेरस का लाभ मिला और दो दिन में 155 वाहन बिके।

सबसे ज्यादा 120 एक्टिवा की सेल हुई। वहीं चार पहिया वाहनों की खरीद में 10 से 20 प्रतिशत की गिरावट जरूर है, लेकिन उसके बावजूद शोरूम संचालक खुश दिखे। हुंडई के जरनल मैनेजर रोहित कालड़ा ने बताया कि इस बार दो दिन में 40 कार बेची। सबसे ज्यादा 20 नई आई-20 और 18 क्रेटा बेची गई। वहीं इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटमों की बिक्री में इस वर्ष 2019 में मुकाबले सुस्ती दिखी और 20 से 30 प्रतिशत आइटमें कम बिकी।

गिफ्ट देने की बजाय खुद के लिए की खरीदारी
कोरोना के कारण खरीदारी का ट्रेंड भी बदला है। अब तक दिवाली के अवसर पर गिफ्ट देने की परंपरा थी, लेकिन इस बार खरीदारी का ट्रेंड बदला है। यही कारण है कि इस बार लोगों ने गिफ्ट आइटमों की बजाय सोना, चांदी में अधिक निवेश किया और वाहनों की खरीद भी खूब की।

बाजारों में कोरोना पर भीड़ भारी न मास्क थे, न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग
कोरोना पर बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़ भारी पड़ती दिखी। लोगों में कोरोना वायरस का डर नहीं दिखा। प्रशासन के आदेशों के बावजूद न तो दुकानदारों ने मास्क लगाने का कष्ट और न ग्राहकों ने। दुकानों के अंदर व बाहर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की भी खूब धज्जियां उड़ी और लोग बेखौफ घूमते दिखे।

