परिवार पहचान पत्र:25 तक 40 हजार फैमिली आईडी होनी थी अपडेट, अब तक 33 हजार हो पाई

कैथल4 घंटे पहले
शहर मेें परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने का काम 25 जनवरी तक निपटाना था। लेकिन अब भी सात हजार परिवारों की आईडी बननी और अपडेट होना शेष है। नगर परिषद से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 29 जनवरी तक 33 हजार परिवारों की आईडी अपडेट हो चुकी है।

नगर परिषद में आईडी अपडेट करवाने के लिए आए विकास कुमार ने बताया कि वे अपनी आईडी में गलतियों को ठीक करवाने आए थे, लेकिन पोर्टल में शब्दों को सॉफ्टवेयर इंगलिश को हिंदी में कन्वर्ट नहीं कर रहा है। इसके अलावा गलतियों को ठीक नहीं किया जा सकता है। शुक्रवार को पोर्टल में तकनीकी खराबी के चलते कोई काम नहीं हो सका। इससे पहले पिछले सप्ताह भी तीन दिन तक पोर्टल बंद रहा था। बता दें कि शहर मे 40 हजार परिवारों की आईडी अपडेट की जानी है।

आईडी अपडेट के लिए ये चाहिए डाॅक्यूमेंट| परिवार पहचान पत्र के लिए सरकार ने अब वोटर कार्ड को भी जरूरी कर दिया है। पहले मात्र आधार कार्ड मुख्य रुप से अनिवार्य किया गया था। लेकिन अब वोटर कार्ड को भी जरुरी कागजातों में शामिल कर दिया है। कर्मचारियों ने बताया कि परिवार के सभी 18 साल से ऊपर वाले सदस्यों का वोटर कार्ड जरुरी है।

अगर परिवार आईडी अपडेट करवाते हुए वोटर कार्ड प्रस्तुत नहीं करेगा तो उसकी आईडी अपडेट नहीं होगी। इसके अलावा सभी सदस्यों के आधार कार्ड, मुखिया का बैंक अकाउंट नंबर, परिवार में यदि कोई दिव्यांग है तो उसका प्रमाण पत्र,परिवार बीपीएल है तो कार्ड और एक मोबाइल नंबर भी देना होगा।

काम न होने से लोग झगड़ने लगते हैं, कर्मचारी परेशान

परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने का काम करने वाले एक कर्मचारी ने बताया कि पोर्टल में तकनीकी खामी है। लेकिन लोग इस बात को समझते नहीं है। कई लोग तो उनके पास अपने डाक्यूमेंट छोड़ कर चले जाते हैं, ताकि उनका काम हो सके। लेकिन तकनीकी समस्या के कारण वे काम नहीं कर पाते हैं। जिससे लोग उनसे झगडऩे लगते हैं। उसने बताया कि आईडी अपडेट का काम बिना व्यक्ति के मौजूद हो नहीं सक ता है। नगर परिषद के प्रशासन ने शहरवासियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वे कर्मचारियों के साथ झगड़ा न करें। पोर्टल अगर चलता है तो काम जरुर होगा।

मार्च से सभी सरकारी सेवाओं के लिए फैमिली आईडी जरूरी

सरकार ने सभी सरकारी सेवाओं के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र अनिवार्य कर दिया है। ये मार्च से पूरी तरह से लागू हो जाएगा। इसलिए सभी के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाना जरुरी किया गया है। इस बारे में स्थानीय प्रशासन भी प्रचार कर रहा है।

सरकार ने परिवार पहचान पत्र सभी सेवाओं के लिए अनिवार्य कर दिया है। मार्च के बाद सभी विभागों में पीपीपी प्रस्तुत करना होगा।
साहब सिंह, लेखाकार, नगर परिषद।

