पल्स पोलियो अभियान:जिले के 1,14,443 बच्चों को पोलियोरोधी दवा पिलाने को रविवार से चलेगा अभियान

  • मीटिंग में एडीसी बोले- 31 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक चलाया जाएगा विशेष पल्स पोलियो अभियान

जिला के 1 लाख 14 हजार 443 नौनिहालों को पोलियोरोधी दवा पिलाने के लिए रविवार से तीन दिवसीय अभियान चलेगा। इसकी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। इस संबंध में एडीसी सतबीर सिंह कुंडू ने शुक्रवार को टीकाकरण अभियान के प्रबंधों की बैठक में समीक्षा की और आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। एडीसी सतबीर सिंह कुंडू ने जिला में आगामी 31 जनवरी तथा 1 व 2 फरवरी तक चलाए जाने वाले पल्स पोलियो अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस अभियान के सभी संबंधित विभाग आपसी तालमेल के साथ कार्य करें ताकि जिला में यह अभियान पूरी तरहसफल रहे। एडीसी ने कहा कि भारत वर्ष पोलियो से मुक्त घोषित किया जा चुका है परंतु कुछ पड़ाेसी देशों में पोलियो की बीमारी रहने से संक्रमण का अंदेशा बना रहता है।

इस अभियान के दौरान शून्य से 5 वर्ष आयु वर्ग के सभी बच्चों को दो बूंद जिंदगी रूपी पोलियो की खुराक अवश्य पिलाई जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि पल्स पोलियो अभियान के तहत 31 जनवरी को विभिन्न बूथों पर पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी जबकि इस दिन पोलियो की खुराक से वंचित रहने वाले बच्चों को 1 व 2 फरवरी को टीमों द्वारा घर-घर जाकर पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई जाएगी।

2548 कर्मचारी और वर्कर पर 108 सुपरवाइजर रहेंगे तैनात| पल्स पोलियो अभियान के तहत एक लाख 14 हजार 443 बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है, जिसके लिए 108 सुपरवाइजर तैनात किए गए हैं तथा लगभग 2548 कर्मचारी व वर्कर तैनात किए जाएंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त 704 विभिन्न टीमें गठित की गई हैं, जिनमें 4 सदस्यों की 578 टीमें, 83 मोबाइल टीमें तथा 43 ट्रांजिट टीमें शामिल हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जिला विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी गांवों में मुनादी करवाकर लोगों को पल्स पोलियो अभियान बारे जागरूक करें। इस मौके पर नगराधीश अमित कुमार, जीएम रोडवेज अजय गर्ग, सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. ओमप्रकाश, उप सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. नीलम कक्कड़, ईओ बलबीर सिंह, कार्यक्रम अधिकारी उर्मिल सिवाच, कुलदीप सिंह, आशीष कुमार व रामफल सहित अन्य विभागों के उच्चाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

