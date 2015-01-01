पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजनीति:भाजपा के दो दिवसीय शिविर को लेकर कमेटी का गठन

गुहला चीका4 घंटे पहले
भाजपा गुहला मंडल की बैठक महावीर दल चीका में मंडल अध्यक्ष कर्मवीर राम की अध्यक्षता में हुई। मंडल अध्यक्ष लीलाराम ने पदाधिकारियों व शक्ति केंद्र प्रमुखों को बताया कि पार्टी द्वारा दिसंबर माह में गुहला मंडल में दो दिवसीय शिविर लगाया जाएगा। शिविर के सफल आयोजन के लिए पांच सदस्यीय कमेटी का गठन किया गया है।

मौके पर सभी पदाधिकारियों ने अपने अपने सुझाव दिए और पार्टी को बुथ लेवल से मजबूत करने पर बल दिया। इस अवसर पर सुरता राम शर्मा, ईश्वर अत्री, मंडल उपाध्यक्ष रामदिया, जसविंदर, सलिंदर कु मार, कोषाध्यक्ष बलकार जांगड़ा, मंडल महामंत्री जय भगवान कौशिक, मंडल महामंत्री राजेश ठाकुर, देवराज शर्मा, प्रवीण शर्मा भागल, शक्ति केंद्र प्रमुख दरबारा भागल, जगरूप टटियाणा, बैसाखी राम, भाजपा प्रवक्ता कर्म सिंह सीड़ा, प्रकाश प्रजापत, प्रदीप सीड़ा भी मौजूद रहे ।

सीवन ब्लाॅक में बिना किसी भेदभाव के हो रहे विकास कार्य: नरेश मुंजाल

गांव खेड़ी गुलामअली में ब्लाॅक समिति सीवन के चेयरमैन प्रतिनिधि नरेश मुंजाल ने रविवार को पेवर ब्लाॅक से बनने वली दो गलियों का उद्घाटन किया। उद्घाटन उपरांत नरेश मुंजाल ने ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि ब्लाॅक समिति के सदस्यों के सहयोग से ब्लाॅक के सभी गांव में विकास कार्य बिना किसी भेदभाव के करवाए जा रहे हैं। पांच वर्षों में सभी सदस्यों के साथ मिल कर सभी गांव में विकास कार्य करवा रहे हंै। माैके पर ब्लाॅक समिति सदस्य अमनदीप सिंह, बयंत सिंह , कुलवंत सिंह, सुभाष भट्ट, संजय कंसल, विरेंद्र रहेजा, टहल सिंह, मंगत सिंह, मदन मुंजाल व अन्य ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे।

