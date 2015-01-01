पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:करनाल, अम्बाला व पंचकूला भेजे जाएंगे कोरोना के सैंपल, अग्रोहा लैब के मना करने से हो रही थी परेशानी

कैथल2 घंटे पहले
पिछले करीब 20 दिनों से रोजाना करीब 1500 से 1600 लोगों के कोरोना के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे जा रहे हैं। सैंपलिंग बढ़ने के कारण टेस्टिंग के लिए बनाई गई लैब पर भी लोड बढ़ गया था। कैथल से सैंपल लेकर अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में भेजे जाते थे लेकिन पिछले कुछ दिनों से लैब ने लोड अधिक होने से सैंपल लेने से ही इनकार कर दिया था।

ऐसे में पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोरोना के सैंपल टेस्टिंग के लिए प्राइवेट लैब में भेजे जा रहे थे लेकिन उसके बावजूद समय पर रिपोर्ट नहीं आ रही थी। अग्रोहा लैब से रिपोर्ट आने में भी 48 से 72 घंटे का समय लग रहा था। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अब सैंपल भेजने के लिए पंचकूला सिविल अस्पताल, अम्बाला सिविल अस्पताल और कल्पना चावला मेडिकल कॉलेज करनाल में स्थित कोविड की टेस्टिंग लैब से करार किया है। अब पंचकूला में रोजाना 500, करनाल और अम्बाला में 300-300 सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे जाएंगे। इससे जल्दी रिपोर्ट मिलने के साथ ही सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने में भी मदद मिलेगी।

राज्य स्तर के स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों के सामने उठाया था मुद्दा

अग्रोहा लैब द्वारा सैंपल लेने में असमर्थता जाहिर करने और सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आने में हो रही देरी का मुद्दा राज्य स्तर के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के सामने भी उठाया गया था। समस्या को लेकर स्टेट रैपिड रिस्पांस टीम के कोऑर्डिनेटर और कल्पना चावला मेडिकल कॉलेज के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डाॅ. राजेश गर्ग ने पहले सिविल सर्जन कैथल डाॅ. ओमप्रकाश व जिला सर्विलांस अधिकारी डाॅ. नीरज मंगला से विचार-विमर्श किया और फिर मुद्दे को उच्चाधिकारियों के सामने उठाया। नतीजा ये हुआ कि अब तीन लैबों में सैंपल भेजने को लेकर बातचीत बन गई है। इससे रिपोर्ट भी जल्द आ पाएगी। सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. ओमप्रकाश ने डाॅ. राजेश का समस्या के समाधान में सहयोग के लिए आभार व्यक्त किया है।

10 नए केस मिले, 3623 पहुंचा आंकड़ा, 133 एक्टिव केस

जिले में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 10 नए केस मिले और मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3623 पहुंच गया है। 23 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए और अब तक 3442 ठीक हो चुके हैं। वर्तमान में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 133 है, जिनमें से 23 का जिला अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में, 92 का होम आइसोलेशन में और 18 का अन्य अस्पतालों में इलाज चल रहा है। अब तक जिले में 48 मौतें और एक लाख 1455 मरीजों की जांच हो चुकी है।

सीएचसी से 85 सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में कोरोना वायरस की जांच का कार्य लगातार जारी है। एसएमओ डाॅ. संदीप सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में ओपीडी के दौरान 85 लोगों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। चार लोगों की एंटीजन किट से जांच की गई और सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिली है। एसएमओ ने कहा कि लोग सतर्क रहें और मास्क व सामाजिक दूरी संबंधी हिदायतों की पालना जरूर करें।

